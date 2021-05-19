A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) conducted a beach sweep at Stearns Park Beach Wednesday evening in Ludington.
AFFEW was created 31 years ago by Julia Chambers and Kate Love. According to its website, AFFEW’s mission statement is to promote public awareness, host balanced discussions and develop solutions helping to generate the existence of a healthy environment. For the past 25 years, the group has conducted beach sweeps in the area. AFFEW gives an opportunity to the community to help the environment.
“A lot of people feel helpless about what they can do, and so this is something that they feel they can do to help,” AFFEW President Julia Chambers said.
The group conducts all of its beach sweeps at Stearns Park. The city uses a machine to clean the beach, however, there are areas where the machine cannot reach. Additionally, Stearns Park is easy to navigate.
“We have a lot of older members, so this is easier to get to, and the city appreciates it,” Chambers said, “We want to make the city pretty for our citizens and the tourists.”
Karla Cain, a board member of AFFEW, said she likes going to the beach sweeps because it keeps trash out of the environment, protects the animals and preserves the beach.
“It’s just a good way to get out and give back a little bit to the nature and the environment,” she said.
Sandy Spangler said she enjoys participating in the beach sweeps because she dislikes seeing trash on the beach. At Wednesday’s event, Spangler filled two trash bags.
“It feels good to be able to clean up an area that is are a treasure for Mason County,” she said.
The most common piece of trash found during beach sweeps are cigarette butts. Typically, the group finds around 400 cigarette butts. Other items found are balloons, fishing lines, diapers, fishing lines and fireworks.
“I couldn’t believe all the straws (today),” Spangler said. “You expect the cigarette butts and even napkins or whatever but there were a lot of straws.”
AFFEW would like to build an environmental center for the community. With an environmental center, the group will be able to work on more programs and indoor workshops. Chambers said AFFEW would like to get more children within the community involved.
“It was good to see some kids today,” she said. “I know some of the kids are pretty busy.”
Chamber said the beach sweeps event is successful and necessary. It allows the community to get outside and create a healthy environment in a fun way.