A Few Friends for the Environment and the World is asking residents to Invest in the Planet, this year’s theme for their annual Earth Day celebration.
Earth Day is April 22 and AFFEW will be hosting its event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Ludington.
“We started having Earth Day events in the beginning,” AFFEW president Julia Chambers said. “We even had two parades down Ludington Avenue that went to Rotary Park. One year, we had a parade on the sidewalk due to insurance and permit requirements. We then switched hosting the event to every five years, but have been holding them every year since at least 2010.”
Chambers helped found AFFEW in 1990 and has been working with Mason County residents ever since to educate them about the importance of taking care of the environment.
“We only have one Earth,” she said. “We need to take care of it for us, for our children and generations ahead. We will all be healthier as will the animals, fish and other living things. If you do something everyday, it is more likely to become a habit.”
Chambers stated that there are many activities and presentations planned for this year’s event and she also stated that she encourages families to attend.
“In the presentations, people will learn about snakes, environmental history and policies, biking and hiking and invasive species,” she said. “They can learn about nature through a guided hike, the community garden and many other topics provided by different people and organizations hosting booths at the church.
“Mason County Central art teacher Rachel Brock’s high school art class is painting eco designs on tote bags that can be purchased. Dannee Hoffman and Kay Marble will be making some incredible food to purchase. Usually we have snacks and drinks as well.”
In encouraging families to come out, Chambers stated that teaching children at an early age about the importance of respecting nature and the environment is one way to build longevity and sustainability for protecting the Earth.
“Kids are part of the whole picture,” she said. “Hopefully as they grow, they will continue eco-friendly practices. We also know that most kids will spread their info to their families. If we teach them now, perhaps they will go into an environmental field when they are older.”
Through the annual Earth Day event, Chambers stated that there are many attendees who return each year. She also stated that the event is a good way for people to learn new ways of helping the planet through simple changes in lifestyle or through projects at home.
“Many people tell us that they heard really good info about some topics; solar, green burials, do-it-yourself products, etc.,” she said. “Some say they come every year because they love the event. We seem to be having more people attending and more press coverage all over.
“People say they like to find out about different alternatives, DIY projects among the other information we provide.”
Chambers said there are some easy things to do at home or through lifestyle changes that can make big changes in the environment over time.
“Reduce, reuse, recycle,” she said. “Ask yourself, ‘Do I need this item? Do I have something I can reuse?’ Use tote bags, get away from single use plastic. Eat less meat, perhaps instead of at every meal, cut back, maybe do meat-less Mondays. Walk or bike more and plant native plants, mulch and use organic supplies like neem oil.”