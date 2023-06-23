Get your questions answered about climate change and disasters from FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at West Shore Community College.
AFFEW is hosting Criswell for a conversation about climate change and disasters.
“I’m very excited. This is a big deal,” Julia Chambers, AFFEW president and co-founder, told the Daily News.
Criswell is a Free Soil native who attended Free Soil elementary school and Manistee Catholic Central High School before earning a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University, and masters’ degrees from the University of Colorado and the Naval Post Graduate School.
Criswell was unanimously confirmed by the Senate on April 22, 2021 as the 12th administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). She is the first woman confirmed to serve as the administrator, where she leads the nation’s efforts in helping people before, during, and after disasters, according to FEMA.
She brings with her an extensive career in public service, serving 30 years at all levels of government.
In addition to serving in the National Guard and as a firefighter, she managed the Office of Emergency Management for Aurora, Colorado, worked in the Federal Emergency Management Agency and was commissioner of the New York City Emergency Management department before being appointed to her current position.
According to her biography on FEMA’s Website, “Criswell also proudly served 21 years in the Colorado Air National Guard. She is a veteran of two overseas tours to include as a fire officer in Kuwait immediately following the attacks of September 11, 2001, and to Qatar in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2010 where she advised senior leadership on fire protection requirements for new and existing military bases in Afghanistan and Iraq.”
The talk will be held in the auditorium at West Shore Community College. Criswell will give 10 minutes of opening remarks on “Climate change and Disasters” and then will be available to engage with the audience for discussion and to answer questions.
Chambers said she decided to invite Criswell after seeing a post from Free Soil resident David Dufon, Criswell’s uncle, who noted his niece had addressed the United Nations on the topic.
She messaged Dufon asking if he thought Criswell would be interested in speaking locally. He responded quickly asking if June 27 would work.
Chambers was then put in contact with Criswell’s staff at FEMA who reviewed details and told her Criswell was excited to be coming to West Shore to talk in the AFFEW event.
Chambers said when something or somebody catches her eye as a potential speaker for AFFEW, she reaches out. The worst that can happen, is they will say no, she said.
Criswell, however, agreed to talk.
“It’s kind of a once-in-lifetime event. It’s kind of exciting,” Chambers said.