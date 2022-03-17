The return of AFFEW’s Earth Day celebration on April 23 will feature workshops, wildlife, outdoor activities and plenty of information about how to give back to Mother Earth.
The organization — whose name stands for A Few Friends for the Environment of the World — is “easing back into” hosting larger events after two years of COVID-19, but AFFEW President Julia Chambers said the group is thrilled to get back to holding Earth Day in-person.
“It feels great,” Chambers said. “People are eager to get out and learn and be active. And with the whole COVID thing more people are out in nature, which is good.”
The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road.
WHAT’S HAPPENING
The theme of AFFEW’s event is “Investing in Our Planet,” which is the same as the international theme for the holiday itself, which takes place the day before.
“It’s something everyone can get behind,” Chambers said. “We need to protect our planet.”
AFFEW has a full slate planned, and many of the activities play into the theme, such as a presentation on “green” investing, which starts at 11 a.m.
The presentation will be led by Tanya Lesinski, a financial advisor at Edward Jones, and Claudia Meyers, a green investor with tips for how to get started. They’ll talk about making eco-friendly investments and “how to incorporate sustainability into financial goals.”
Chambers said the idea to host the green investing workshop came from AFFEW member Joe Moloney, who thought it would make for a good Earth Day inclusion.
She said sustainable investing is a growing trend, with “more companies … and universities … diverting more money into green energy and renewables.”
Also starting at 11 a.m., biologists Jim and Carol McGrath of Nature Discovery will bring live turtles “right to your feet,” with live specimens of 10 turtles native to Michigan. They’ll discuss how to identify the different species and the various habitat requirements needed for each.
Chambers said the program is sure to be a “big draw.”
“Jim and Carroll McGrath did a presentation on snakes and amphibians last year on Zoom,” she said. “They’re really engaging.”
The McGraths are also known locally for their popular Reptiles & Amphibians presentations, which they offer in the summer at Ludington State Park.
A PowerPoint presentation will touch on Michigan’s four rare, state-protected species. Participants will also learn what they can do to help turtles survive “in your neighborhood and beyond,” according to AFFEW’s website.
Earth Day attendees will have an opportunity to learn about how to build bluebird trails from John Harville of the Michigan Bluebird Society. The presentation will be from 1 to 2 p.m.
“When we had our youth program last year, the Sable Dunes Audubon Society made bluebird houses. Joe (Moloney) thought it would be neat to have a presentation on bluebirds (during Earth Day).”
The presentation will cover how to maintain bluebird houses and will also include information about bluebirds in general.
A presentation about “green burial” practices will be given from 3 to 4 p.m.
The green burial process involves unembalmed bodies being placed in the ground using biodegradable materials such as shrouds.
The presentation will feature Russ Burns, the green burial manager at All Saint Cemetery in Muskegon, as well as Lakeview Cemetery Sexton Kirt Caithamer and Randy Wyman, director of Wyman Funeral and Cremation Services in Scottville.
Burns will talk about best practices for establishing green burial programs, Caithamer will discuss Ludington’s progress regarding green burials, and Wyman will talk about the arrangement process.
Chambers said the topic was an important one to include because the City of Ludington is planning to implement the technique at Lakeview Cemetery.
She said a program about green burials was included in Earth Day activities a few years back, and garnered a lot of interest.
Also from 3 to 4 p.m. there will be a workshop about the benefits of solar energy. The talk will be led by Robert Rafson, owner of the Chart House Energy solar development firm.
“Rafson’s … business is for solar energy for industrial (purposes) and for homes. So he’s going to talk about that, and what people can do and what the options are,” Chambers said.
She said there’s been a growing interest in solar energy during the last few years, especially among AFFEW’s Earth Day guests.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
Local plant-and-wildlife enthusiast, writer and photographer Dave Dister will offer guided nature tours; local artist Marie Marfia will create a pastel painting which will go up for sale in a silent auction; and Elana Warsen of Michigan Worm Works will be on hand to talk about vermicomposting — the process of using earthworms to break down organic materials into fertilizer.
There will be informational and educational booths; tours of U Dig-it Community Garden, which recently merged with AFFEW, according to Chambers; and kids activities, too.
For information about how to sign up for a booth space, how to volunteer or for updates about Earth Day activities, visit www.affew.org.