A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is getting ready to hold its native plant sale from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Ludington’s Rotary Park.
It’s the second year AFFEW has headed up the sale, and the environmental group is hoping for another successful event.
The native plant sale was previously overseen by the Mason-Lake Conservation District, but AFFEW took over for 2019. Julia Chambers, the group’s president, said AFFEW was happy to take on the plant said, and said she’s hoping it will continue to be a draw moving forward.
Chambers told the Daily News on Wednesday that the native plant sale is a good way to encourage and promote the cultivation of the right plants for the local ecology. A variety of plants will be offered that provide nectar, pollen and seeds that serve as food for local insects, butterflies and birds.
Investing in native plants has several environmental benefits, according to Chambers.
“Native plants attract the pollinators. There’s some insects that only go to the native plants, and there’s birds that eat those insects. So if we don’t have enough native plants, there won’t be enough for the birds,” Chambers said. “By having native plants, you’re going to have more pollinators, (such as) birds and bees.”
Native plants also require less water, and don’t need to be fertilized.
“They’re used to this soil because they’re from this area, so they thrive,” Chambers said. “The other reason I try to promote just buying natives is because a lot of diseases and pests and insects come from non-native plants. There are plants that are shipped over with diseases.”
Additionally, promoting the use of native plants in gardening is a good counter-measure against the spread of invasive species, according to Chambers.
“Some (non-native plants) can become invasive, so native plants are the ones to promote,” she said.
AFFEW will once again partner with Birdsfoot Native Nursery, which is shipping numerous varieties of plants for the sale.
“Birdsfoot Nursery will have at least 50 different types of plants, shrubs and grasses,” Chambers said. “There will be five or six native shrubs and five or six grasses.”
Chambers and other AFFEW members will be there to share their knowledge about the technical aspects of caring for and maintaining the plants, as well as the underlying philosophy of promoting native species rather than non-natives.
Safety in the wake of COVID-19 will also be a major priority, and AFFEW members have worked with the City of Ludington to have a plan approved, including tables set an appropriate distance apart, the use of face masks, gloves, sneeze guards and more.
In addition to the environmental benefits, the native plant sale is also a way for AFFEW to raise funds for future projects and operating costs.
“Last year, we made more than $600 in profits. It was pretty busy. They had to close early because they ran out of plants, so they’re more equipped this time,” Chambers said.
AFFEW’s Earth Day and anniversary celebrations had to be canceled due to the pandemic, and Chambers said the plant sale is the first group event the organization has hosted since COVID-19 struck. She’s hoping for a good turnout and good weather during Saturday’s event.
Those who have pre-purchased plants can pick them up from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The sale itself is from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
More information, including a list of the plants that will be available and care instructions for each, can be found at www.affew.org.