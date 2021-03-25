AFFEW is bringing back its Earth Day celebration, but instead of one major event on the weekend before the April 22 holiday, the organization is planning a month-long series of mostly virtual presentations starting April 6.
AFFEW — or A Few Friends for the Environment of the World — was set to celebrate its 30th anniversary during the Earth Day event in 2020, but those plans had to be canceled due to COVID-19. Initially, the goal was to push that celebration back to 2021.
One year later, with the pandemic is still impacting daily life for most people, AFFEW president Julia Chambers said that simply wouldn’t be feasible, and an virtual format would have to be utilized instead.
“There were too many unknowns,” Chambers said. “We started planning in January… (but) it’s too tricky to get everything organized. It’s just too hard. So we’re doing it this way.
“I wanted to have a concert for earth, and a lot of musicians aren’t even performing.”
While it won’t be the celebration the organization had hoped for, Chambers said she and the other members of the AFFEW board are still excited about this year’s Earth Day events.
The activities will feature a weekly Zoom presentation series and a few nature hikes with local wildlife enthusiast Dave Dister and Ludington Sate Park interpreter Alan Wernette.
Sign up for AFFEW’s Earth Day events at www.affew.org/2021/03/14/earth-day.
Presentations
From 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday from April 6 to May 4, AFFEW will host presentations about a variety of Earth Day topics.
The first presentation is about Michigan reptiles and amphibians with Jim and Carol McGrath from April 6. Using Zoom and live specimens, the pair will talk about the various frogs, salamanders, turtles and snakes in Williamston’s Nature Discovery, with an emphasis on those that can also be found in the Ludington area.
Behaviors, habitats and population issues will be discussed, and there will be a question-and-answer session after the demonstration.
During the second Earth Day presentation on April 13, Matt Biolette from Republic Services and Sharon Edgar of the AFFEW board will talk about recycling.
The presentation will include an overview of recycling options for Mason County residents, and Biolette will talk about which municipalities have curbside pick-up for recycling and why.
Tips about how to effectively participate in recycling programs will also be offered.
Edgar will talk about the drop-off recycling options available to residents of Summit and Hamlin townships, and area businesses and organizations that accept specific items.
Next up on April 20, Greg Oliver will talk about residential solar panels. He’ll discuss the options available to homeowners for installing panels, and some of the incentives that are available for doing so.
Oliver has worked in the solar industry for five years.
On April 27, speaker Alan Haslam will deliver a presentation about organic gardening and the benefits of composting for homeowners. Haslam will talk about how to use composting methods to improve yields for gardens, and discuss how these methods can reduce the amount of waste in landfills.
Haslam has a lifetime of experience with gardening. He previously worked for Chambers’ former landscaping before launching Mr. NaturAl’s Gardens LLC. He retired in 2020.
On May 4, speaker Garrett Noyes, co-owner of Birdsfoot Native Nursery north of Traverse City, will host a presentation about native plant gardening.
Hikes
There are in-person activities, too, though there are some restrictions on how many people can participate.
On April 11, there will be an Earth Day quiz walk at Cartier Park. During the walk, participants can stroll through the park’s pathway and follow numbered signs with answers to questions about Earth Day and AFFEW. The signs will feature scannable QR codes for more information on a variety of topics. Quiz questions, as well as guidance on how to participate, can be found on a sign posted in the pathway’s parking lot at the corner of Bryant Road and North Rath Avenue. Those who complete the quiz walk can enter a drawing for a prize, or submit a picture of themselves taken at an AFFEW Earth Day photo booth sign, and post it to AFFEW’s Facebook page.
Dister’s nature hikes take place at 1 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. Ten people are allowed to participate in each guided walk, and masks and social distancing are mandatory.
During the walks, Dister will talk about unique plants, trees, animals and birds in the area.
Dister is a noted local botany enthusiast and expert in ornithology. His book, “The Birds of Mason County,” will be available for purchase on the day of the hikes.
There are also hikes set for Saturday, May 1 at Ludington State Park, with park interpreter Alan Wernette. Hikes are scheduled for 1 and 2:30 p.m. Only 25 people can participate in each hike. During the walks, participants can learn about water levels on the Great Lakes, forest and wildlife management and more.
Chambers said she’s happy AFFEW could host any Earth Day activities at all.
“I’m excited. I wasn’t planning on even doing all this,” she said. “The hikes are always good, and so are the presentations, so I am excited about what we’re going to do.”
Regarding the now-twice-delayed AFFEW 30th anniversary event, she said she’s just not sure when it might take place, but she hopes the organization will be able to make it happen at some point.
“I don’t know when we’re going to celebrate again. Maybe for the 35th (anniversary),” she said.
For more information, visit www.affew.org or find AFFEW on Facebook.