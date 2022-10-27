Steve Begnoche photo

AFFEW 2022 award recipients, from left, are Ludington Bay Brewing Co. represented by Mandy Bentley, Sustainable business of the Year; Dave Dister, Volunteer of the Year honoree; Julia Chambers, AFFEW President and second place finisher in the Cox Conserves Heroes Groundbreaker Award; and Chrissie and Dave Hall, Environmentalists of the Year.