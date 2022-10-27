For the first time since 2019, A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) gathered in person to give out awards, thank volunteers, review the 30-year-old environmental group’s local work and celebrate a second-place finish by its co-founder and president Julia Chambers in a national environmental program.
The 2022 AFFEW Environmentalists of the Year award went to Dave and Chrissie Hall. Chambers said the Halls have supported AFFEW from the beginning. Both have served on the AFFEW board at various times, and the couple donated $5,000 to open AFFEW’s fund within the Community Foundation for Mason County.
“And they walk the talk,” Chambers said.
The Halls have installed solar panels at their Hamlin Township home, practice composting, use native plants in landscaping and eco-friendly fertilizer.
“I appreciate all they have done,” Chambers said.
The 2022 Volunteer of the Year award went to Dave Dister for his efforts in leading many guided nature and bird hikes, a youth hike, his work on invasive plant species control with AFFEW in Cartier Park, and plant and bird surveys of county he has done.
“He is knowledgeable. It’s great to have him on our surveys,” Chambers said. Dister “is right there” when called on for help. “I know a lot about nature, but I always learn something with him.”
Chambers thanked the 86-member group’s volunteers.
“I appreciate all the volunteers. We can’t do this alone. Everyone does their part,” he said.
The Sustainable Business of the Year award was presented to Ludington Bay Brewing Company. Chambers said Ludington Bay started using sustainable products from its beginning, collected electronics during Earth Month this year donating money raised to AFFEW.
“We do as much as we can,” Mandy Bentley, Ludington Bay Brewing Company manager told the audience, in accepting the award.
Chambers cited other AFFEW activities, several done in partnership with local groups during the year including four beach sweeps at Stearns Park, the bi-monthly invasive species removals at Cartier Park, a successful native plant sale, resumption of a live Earth Day event and the Youth U-Dig-It! gardening program.
Twenty-six children took part in that 8-week Youth-Dig-It! program co-hosted by MSU Extension at the gardens behind the United Methodist Church of Ludington. At the end of the eight weeks, we were just like family, said Chambers who co-taught it with Kendra Gibson of MSU Extension.
A new “Snakes Alive” project in the works with help from Brian Dotson of the MiStem Network and Jim McGrath of Nature Discovery will place snakes in fourth grade classrooms for students to raise.
A series of stakeholder meetings early in 2022 resulted in committees being formed to look at leadership succession, board governance and events and programs.
“We’re still dreaming of a nature center,” Chambers said.
Board member Sara Bolan talked about the merger of AFFEW with the U-Dig-It Community Garden, calling the union “a perfect fit.”
Bolan noted 12 garden beds were added this year “with a ton of support from the community” bringing the total to 58. People enroll to grow produce for their own use and others adopt beds to grow produce for the Lakeshore Food Club. This summer, the garden provided 120 bags of leafy greens and 400 pounds of produce raised on site to Lakeshore Food Club.
AFFEW board member Dave Masten read a tribute to Chambers who placed second in the national Cox Conserves Heroes Groundbreaker Award. The Atlanta based automotive company, Cox Enterprises, recognizes individuals’ efforts to promote the environment through outreach and education. The honor comes with a $15,000 award to AFFEW that treasurer Marie Quillan, who nominated Chambers, said is “significant” to the non-profit.
In board elections, Sharon Edgar, AFFEW secretary, earned another term. Dawn Stowe and Dan Mahynski were elected to seats opened when Karla Cain and Ann Gilchrist chose not to seek re-election.