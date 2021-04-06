From 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday from April 6 to May 4, AFFEW will host presentations about a variety of Earth Day topics.
The first presentation, which is about Michigan reptiles and amphibians, is tonight, with hosts Jim and Carol McGrath. Using Zoom and live specimens, the pair will talk about the various frogs, salamanders, turtles and snakes in Williamston’s Nature Discovery, with an emphasis on those that can also be found in the Ludington area.
Behaviors, habitats and population issues will be discussed, and there will be a question-and-answer session after the demonstration.
Sign up at www.affew.org/2021/03/14/earth-day.