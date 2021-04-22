A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) has installed three bootscrapers at Cartier Park using funds from the Community Foundation for Mason County.
According to AFFEW president Julia Chambers, the bootscrapers will help stop the spread of invasive species, if they’re used by people walking the trails at the park.
“Bootscrapers will help keep invasive plant species seeds from traveling while on our shoes,” Chambers said.
The bootscrapers were purchased using funds from the Community Foundation for Mason County’s Community Wish Lists in late 2020, Chambers said. Bruce and Julie Lowing made a donation to support AFFEW last fall, and the Pennies from Heaven Foundation matched 50-percent of the donation amount, bringing the donation total to $750.
The bootscrapers cost about $700, Chambers said.
They were handcrafted by Gordon Bolan. AFFEW board member Sara Bolan coordinated the placement of signage, which contains infographics about the ways in which the bootscrapers can be effective ways to curb the spread of species such as garlic mustard, Japanese knotweed and barberry, among others.
The bootscrapers were installed which installed in time for those taking part in the final days of AFFEW’s Cartier Park quiz walk, which wraps on Saturday, to use them. The quiz walk is part of AFFEW’s month-long Earth Day activities.