SCOTTVILLE — After a lengthy 11th-hour discussion Monday evening, the Mason County Central board of education made the decision to forge ahead with pursuing its $31.5 million facilities bond in the May 2 special election, despite what Superintendent Jeff Mount called a “low rumble” of opposition from voters.
The board voted 4-2 to keep the bond on the ballot, with trustees Darrell Storvik, Barry Pleiness, Oscar Davila, and Steve Griswold opposing a motion made by trustee Gena Nelson to postpone the proposal.
“I just don’t think it’s right,” Nelson said. “I’m gonna get emotional here, but I’m passionate about MCC. I want to do it right, and right now I don’t think it’s economically feasible for our community. … This is our only chance to make a change for May.”
Nelson and trustee John Wagner were the two board members who supported calling the bond off for the time being.
Wagner said, “I’m with Gena on this,” and asked board members to consider how individuals on fixed incomes could manage to pay higher millage rates, regardless of how small.
Those who voted down Nelson’s motion had strong feelings about it, too.
“Our kids deserve better, and if we don’t do something about it now, when are we going to do something about it?” Pleiness said.
Griswold stated that the outlook was not likely to change significantly between May and the next logical option, which would have been the November election, while Davila stated that, while he’s seen voter apathy “across the board,” it’s never going to pass if the district doesn’t continue to ask.
Board President Jim Schulte did not vote one way or another, as the majority was clearly in favor of moving ahead, but he stated that it’s time for the district to “get our (expletive) going” in terms of drumming up support for the proposal.
Monday would have been the last day for the board to take action to strike the item from the May 2 ballot, according to Mount, as the absolute “drop-dead” date to make changes through the Mason County Clerk’s Office is Tuesday.
“We are at a moment where we can act to pull this off from the ballot today, but beyond today it’s a go,” Mount said prior to Monday’s meeting.
The board added a re-evaluation of the bond as a last-minute addition to Monday’s agenda after school officials sensed a lack of passion and interest from community members, and a reluctance to commit to voting yes during the recent Family AfFair event, which drew only “two or three” commitments out of nearly 3,000 attendees.
Mount said it’s “unfortunate” that the public is expressing its concerns about the bond ask so late in the game, adding that he wishes voters had made their feelings known during the multiple community forums hosted by the school district in 2022 to get direction from community stakeholders.
The bond is a second attempt in as many years to generate funds for districtwide improvements. It follows MCC’s failed May 2022 proposal — a $33.6 million ask that was struck down decisively by voters despite vocal support in and around the school community.
Mount said this time around, feedback from the public has indicated there’s significantly less excitement from those favoring the bond, and more uncertainty from everyone else.
Still, the board opted to move ahead with its plans to pursue a 1.6-mill increase to fund safety, infrastructure, academic and athletic improvements to the various buildings in the district, including upgrades to dated portions of the high school and the construction of a performing arts center for fine arts performances and other community events.
During the previous bond attempt, the performing arts center was a sticking point for some voters, leading to the auditorium being scaled back during the planning stage of the 2023 proposal and being pushed to the back end of the planned three-series bond. The dollar amount was also decreased in response to comments from voters.
The school board OK’d the May 2023 bond attempt in December, and called the election in February.