Body camera footage captured by Ludington police officers led to the dismissal earlier this month of three felony charges against Devon Wakelin, accused of resisting his July 25 arrest.
Judge John Middlebrook said officers “tackled” Wakelin, 24, before he could comply with the arrest and that Wakelin did not mount a significant resistance.
Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said she plans to appeal the dismissals, as well as earlier dismissals of two identical charges against Wakelin.
Since May, two police encounters have saddled Wakelin and his girlfriend, Lindsey Klastow, with a combined six charges of assaulting, resisting or obstructing officers. Klastow, 38, is set to face trial for one charge stemming from Wakelin’s May 9 arrest, with a pretrial conference in the 51st Circuit Court scheduled for Sept. 30.
Wakelin and Klastow struggle to explain the six resisting charges, suggesting that some combination of racial profiling, overzealous police work and even personal animosity is at play.
Police Chief Tim Kozal declined to comment on the case, citing its possible appeal.
In the early hours of Sunday, July 25, Wakelin was crying near a staircase in his living room, face battered from a fight at the Tiki Lounge. Two Ludington police officers were asking him what happened.
Outside, a third officer, Chad Skiba, was questioning Klastow and her 13-year-old daughter about the reason for their visit: Klastow’s report to police that Wakelin had assaulted her daughter moments earlier.
Klastow said Wakelin had been acting “like a crazy person” during an argument in their bedroom, according to Skiba’s body camera footage. She said after her daughter entered the room, Wakelin “pushed her,” but her daughter told Skiba that he “punched me right in my chest.”
Inside, Skiba’s voice crackled from the other officers’ radios. “There’s enough,” Skiba said.
Officer Jared Versluis interrupted Wakelin to state, “OK, you’re under arrest,” and reached an arm toward him. Wakelin shouted, “No, no, no,” and, officers said, put his hands up and began to move away.
Versluis and Officer Michael Gilmurray closed in on Wakelin and took him to the floor. Wakelin repeatedly shouted in pain while an officer told him to stop fighting.
In the footage, an officer can be heard saying, “We’re not doing this again.” Gilmurray was one of two officers involved in Wakelin’s May arrest.
“I knew it was going to get personal, and it did get personal,” Wakelin said in an interview.
Klastow entered the room and screamed for the officers to stop.
“They were so crazy with it that my brand new coffee table has a huge gash,” Klastow said.
By the time he was handcuffed, Wakelin was unresponsive, presumed unconscious. About a minute and a half after entering Wakelin’s home, Versluis called a medical unit for him.
Wakelin told the Daily News he sustained a concussion during the tussle, which left him with memory issues and recurring headaches. He also said he suffers sinus issues and difficulty breathing from a bent septum.
The next day, Wakelin was arraigned on three felony counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing an officer — and one misdemeanor count of domestic violence.
But the charges of resisting the arrest didn’t stick. Middlebrook, the judge, declined to bind the charges over to the 51st Circuit Court.
The way Middlebrook saw it, the officers didn’t give Wakelin a chance to comply with the arrest before reaching to detain him. This perhaps provoked defensive instincts in Wakelin that Kreinbrink, the county prosecutor, construed into felony charges.
Middlebrook also said that resisting an arrest requires “physical resistance, not merely words.”
After viewing Versluis’ body camera footage, Middlebrook asked Kreinbrink if she thought it “was appropriate to … say (Wakelin was) resisting arrest when basically they grabbed him, and they tackled him.”
“Yes, your honor,” Kreinbrink replied.
Kreinbrink argued that dismissing the charges would set a “dangerous precedent for officer safety.”
She said Wakelin’s “No, no, no” was a “blatant indicator” that he intended to ignore “very clear” commands, though Wakelin’s attorney, Becky Lederer, pointed out that officers never gave commands, only stating that he was under arrest.
Kreinbrink told the Daily News she “respectfully disagrees” with Middlebrook’s decision and intends to appeal all five of his dismissed resisting charges to the 51st Circuit Court.
Wakelin’s domestic violence charge, stemming from the allegation that he either pushed or punched Klastow’s daughter, is scheduled for a motion hearing at 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 11.