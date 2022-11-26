People were standing two, three and sometimes as many as four and five deep to get a glimpse of the entries in the Aglow on the Avenue Parade Saturday night in downtown Ludington.
The parade drew several entries with the biggest remaining Santa Claus at the end of it. Once the parade passed through, the crowd swelled around the Christmas tree in Legacy Plaza near the intersection of James Street and Ludington Avenue. The tree was lit, and it led to more Christmas music by the Ludington High School Marching Band.