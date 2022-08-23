Vacant AGS Something Different

Justin Cooper | Daily News

The former AGS Something Different storefront at 111 E. Ludington Ave. stands vacant on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

AGS Something Different, the eccentric gift shop at 111 E. Ludington Ave., closed its doors for the last time earlier this month.

