AGS Something Different, the eccentric gift shop at 111 E. Ludington Ave., closed its doors for the last time earlier this month.
The store has been cleared out and is being remodeled while Century 21 Bayshore Real Estate prepares to move in from Amber Township.
Kevin Leavitt, owner of the Century 21 franchise, said the move is expected to happen around Oct. 1.
“We’re excited to have this space and to be able to better serve our affiliated sales associates and the customers and clients they serve each and every day,” he said. “It is also a sign of our commitment to continued growth in this market.”
In the meantime, changes are coming to the other AGS location at 103 S. James St.
Owners Garth and Sandy Lemere are preparing the store for a “grand re-opening,” likely also around Oct. 1.
The store’s name will change, but remains to be determined. Adult products are no longer on offer, but smoking accessories and custom shirts are staying.
The store’s already extensive body jewelry collection will be expanded, as will the large selection of anime merchandise from the Ludington Avenue store.
Knives, swords and “medieval dragons, fairies, wizards” — there will be more of that stuff, Garth said.
“We’re excited to see what happens next,” he said. “A lot of people are excited about the direction we’re going.”
Some merchandise from the previous store that won’t be carried anymore is on sale for 50% off until it’s all gone.
It’s just the latest change for AGS, which has had six locations in the past 14 years, according to Garth.
The James Street store split from the one on Ludington Avenue several years ago because some found the adult products there to be distasteful, Garth said.
But rather than run two stores — one more family-friendly and one more risqué — they’re paring it down to just one store on James Street, where the original location opened 14 years ago.
Garth said he hopes changing the name will alleviate some of the stigma associated with “AGS,” which he said some people hear “and are like, oh, we can’t go in there.”
With a new name, “they’re not going to have the preconceived notion that we’re ‘that shop,’ or ‘that store,’” he said.
“We’re always a work in progress. We have been since day one,” said Garth. “We’re always going to find ‘something different’ with the store. … It’s an adventure every day.”