The community is invited to take a trip through the looking glass during Mason County Central High School’s “Alice in Wonderland,” coming this weekend to A.O. Carlson Gymnasium.
The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, continues with a Saturday performance at the same time, and wraps up with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.
The production is directed by Tom Richert, the school’s forensics coach and 33-year drama and English teacher.
Richert said he’s excited about bringing back a full-fledged theatrical production after the pandemic halted or limited the school’s ability to put on plays during the past few years.
Last year’s “Sense and Sensibility” was done in a readers theater format, with actors doing stage readings — scripts in hand. Though they were in costume, there was no proper set. And prior to that, theater was called off completely in 2020.
The source material for “Alice in Wonderland” — based on Lewis Carroll’s storied novel of the same name — isn’t difficult in the same way that adapting Jane Austen’s prose was, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.
Richert told the Daily News children’s theater comes with its own set of hurdles, including making sure performances are ostentatious enough to keep younger audiences engaged.
“It’s a challenge to do children’s theater because they have to remember that they’re performing for kids,” he said. “They have to be big and bold, so it’s a challenge for actors to … bring this to a level that’s goofy, where kids are going to laugh at you, and you bring them joy.”
Richert said the play is “a challenge for costumers, too.”
“We have animals, we have a caterpillar — you have to create the look,” he said. “And it’s grease-based makeup that goes on, for the animals, so that’s also new for them.”
It’s been a few years since Richert’s last children’s theater production at MCC — “Golden Goose” and “The Princess and the Pea” in 2011.
Richert said the high school actors he’s working with remember seeing those shows as kids, and look back on them fondly.
“I figured it’s time to do it again,” he said.
The “Alice in Wonderland” script is “really good and cute,” according to Richert, and a great fit for the school and the 28 participating students.
“The kids are enjoying it,” he said. “Poetry is their favorite thing in the world, and everyone gets really excited whenever someone breaks out in a poem.
“Everyone gets their moment with Alice. … Everyone can be considered a lead.”
The adaptation doesn’t call for a massive set, which helped keep ticket costs down, according to Richert. The cast and crew doesn’t have to worry about scaling Alice up, or sizing down her surroundings, to accommodate the size-shifting main character in Carroll’s story.
“It’s different than the original,” Richer said. “They don’t do tall and small and all that kind of stuff. It’s just basically kind of a Dorothy story where she wakes up and in the end it’s all a dream.”
The cast assembled all the set pieces themselves. Richert said will the experience of set building, lighting and sound board operating will give the students some practical skills for the future, should they decided to pursue theater or not.
Admission for “Alice in Wonderland” is $3 for students, $4 for college students and $9 for the general public.
CAST AND CREW
The cast of MCC’s “Alice in Wonderland” features Emma Jancek as the White Rabbit; Holly Bowen as Alice; Sara Abbott as the Caterpillar; Alana LaPointe as the Duchess; Maddie Boerema as the Cook; Lucy O’Harra as Frog-Footman; Clara Baur as March Hare; Victoria Chaple as the Mad Hatter; Adison Thorne as Dormouse; Helena Snell as Mock Turtle; Adriana Donahue as Gryphon; Zach Molina as Tweedledum; Noah Molina as Tweedledee; Conner Smogoleski as the King of Hearts; Chase Holbrook as the Knave of Hearts; Alyssa Raspotnik as the Red Queen; Adriana Donahue as the White Queen; Sophia Edmondson as the Executioner; and Gabby Anderson and Nicole Rosales as the Court.
The crew consists of stage manager Adriana Donahue; lighting-board operators Chelsea Hamilton and Elliot Porter; soundboard operators Sophia Edmondson and Cynthia Devries; backstage crew members Gabby Anderson and Nicole Rosales; costumer Mrs. Robinson; and illustrator Holly Bowen.