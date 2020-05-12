Ludington High School will be releasing a video presentation next week on the district’s website to announce the academic and athletic awards, including the traditional All-Around Senior.
The class of 2020 recently voted on its top 10 choices for this year’s All-Around Senior. The vote was done virtually according to Dan Mesyar, high school principal. From that top 10 seniors selected by their peers, the All-Around Senior will be selected by the faculty.
The 10 seniors chosen for the class of 2020 are John Biggs, Olivia Flewelling, Charlotte Glanville, Heather Kaatz, Max Kline, Evan McKinley, Karlee Plamondon, Aubrey Pomorski, Lily Roberts and Grace Taranko.
“We are extremely proud of this group of high achieving all-around students. They’ve represented LHS exceptionally well the past four years,” Mesyar said. “These are 10 young adults who have done it the right way."
