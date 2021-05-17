VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s Board of Trustees raised in-district tuition to $110, a 3.77 percent increase, at its meeting Monday, May 17.
Non-district tuition increased from $170 to $175 and out-of-state tuition increased from $240 to $250.
Trustees have annually increased tuition by an average of 3.29 percent since 2009. They did not raise tuition last year due to the pandemic.
The rise in tuition will be “mitigated” with CARES Act funding, which WSCC President Scott Ward said can be distributed to all students per guidance from the U.S. Department of Education.
This year, students will receive at least $260. If they are full-time students who have a Pell Grant, they will receive $400. Part-time students with Pell Grants will receive $300.
Despite the increases, WSCC would remain the cheapest of Michigan’s 10 smallest community colleges, Ward stated in a memo to the board.
ESD lease
Trustees voted to renew and expand a lease agreement signed 15 years ago with the West Shore Educational Service District.
The lease allows the ESD to use some of the college’s facilities for its programs, including ASM Tech and Career and Technical Education.
The ESD will pay WSCC $152,025 this year. Rent will increase annually by 1 percent through 2045.
Facilities used for the programs include parts of the college’s administration building, tech center, auto/agriscience center, the recreation center and a storage building.
“This is the best public-public partnership I’ve ever been part of,” Ward said. “It is one of the most effective uses of public tax dollars.”
Budget hearing
Trustees will hold a public hearing on WSCC’s budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, June 21 in the MBT room of the campus’s Administrative and Conference Building.
The hearing will contain information about WSCC’s property tax levy, Ward stated in a memo to the board.