An emotional Allan Carlson was on hand at Friday’s Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital “Mad Hatter” Benefit Ball to accept the Justus and Paulina Stearns Legacy Award at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
Carlson received a standing ovation from those attendance for his many years of service to the hospital through countless hours of volunteering, his philanthropy and generosity.
“This is a good place to be, it’s a good place to work and its a good place to volunteer,“ Carlson said of the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. “You feel like you are making a good contribution to the community. Most people that volunteer do it because it is something that they want to do, they want to get out and be with people.
“I think people are missing the boat. If they have time on their hands and some skills to share, then you should get involved in volunteering in some way. I think they will find that it is good for them.”
