SCOTTVILLE — Hannah Allen was crowned the new Miss Mason County on Saturday in front of a crowd celebrating Scottville during its Fall Celebration.
Allen said she was shocked and was not expecting to hear her named called.
“I immediately broke out in tears,” she said. “It was really emotional. I just wasn’t expecting it, and I am very thankful.”
Allen is excited to head out into the community this year to help make a difference.
“I am very grateful for this opportunity.”
Being crowned is not new to Allen. Her great-grandmother was the third Harvest Festival Queen and her great aunt was also crowned a Harvest Festival queen.
Allen said she was very excited to meet the other four candidates and the five girls quickly bonded and will remain friends long after competition ended.
“It was amazing just to bond with the girls and be with them and make some new friendships,” she said. “To find some new people that are there for me and support me. I would have been happy with just walking away from this competition with just that experience.”
Allen said that the experience has been amazing and is looking forward to representing Miss Mason County to the best of her ability.
The first runner-up, Holly Bowen, was just as excited about the experience of competing in the pageant.
“This is one of the most wonderful things that I have ever done,” she said. “I was not expecting the pageant to be like this at all. It is just one of the coolest things that I have ever been a part of.”
Bowen said the past two months have been great and like Allen, plans to keep in touch with all of the girls.
“We all plan to keep the group chat that was designed for announcements and keep in touch with one another,” she said.
Miss Mason County Co-Chair Cathy Dumas said the judges had a hard job.
“We had five amazing girls,” she said. “I was so impressed by every single one of them. Any one of them could have been Miss Mason County.”
Allen takes over for 2021 queen Shelby Stakenas, who could not attend the pageant on Saturday because of school requirements but first runner-up Athena Dila was on hand to crown Allen.
The Miss Mason County Princess pageant had roughly 50 princesses parade across the stage at three separate times during Saturday’s Miss Mason County pageant.
Also on Saturday, hundreds of people milled around downtown Scottville to take in tractor pulls, face painting, pumpkin painting, mini-golf and many more activities.