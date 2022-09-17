Hannah Allen was crowned Miss Mason County during Saturday's Scottville Fall Celebration held in downtown Scottville. Holly Bowen was the first runner-up. A large crowd watched as Allen was crowned. Story and photos of the event will be in Monday's Ludington Daily News.
Allen crowned Miss Mason County
Jeff Kiessel
