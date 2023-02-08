Born in England and growing up in Georgia, Covenant Christian School teacher Mykila Althouse taught school in her Georgia hometown for a few years, but knew after relocating to Ludington after getting married that her heart was meant for teaching in a Christian-based school.
“After high school, I attended college at the University Of Alabama,” Althouse said. “While there, I was a student coach with the university swim team and earned my degree in elementary education. When my children entered Covenant Christian School, I started teaching their physical education program as well as the junior high advanced math. I continued in this position for 10 years.”
After taking a few years off from teaching, Althouse stated that she felt a calling to return to the profession and the school she loved so much.
“I felt like God called me back to teaching full time,” she said. “This is my first year back as a classroom teacher. I am enjoying being able to present all the academic subjects through the lens of the Bible.”
Althouse stated that she always got joy out of working with people and she knew education was a natural choice for her when she entered college.
“My favorite memories from my own childhood usually include being chosen to help others,” she said. “There were times that the bus driver would allow me to open or close the door, or other times that I was paired up with a fellow student, or times where my teachers allowed me to grade papers or help out in the room. These all made me feel special or chosen in some manner. I hope my own students feel as special in our room.”
Growing up an athlete, Althouse stated that being on teams and then turning to coaching helped her mold how she learned new things. She said she prides herself on helping her students set goals in individual ways.
“I think being an athlete and having multiple coaches was probably the biggest influence on how I view learning,” she said. “Setting goals, making a plan and attaining goals is what overflows to each student. God has made each student uniquely, each having his own set of strengths and challenges. As we work each day to help these students achieve their best, I continue to pass down to them what has been invested into me. Some goals are achieved slowly while others seem to grow naturally with little effort from either them or me.”
Knowing that her students all have different ways of expressing themselves, Althouse said that she has learned over the years to look at every situation on a broader scale.
“Being an educator has taught me how to look at each and every disruption, problem or difficulty a little differently,” she said. “I am certain that these children want to please me, so if something has happened that has made them upset or frustrated then I need to look at what else is going on. Can I change the environment or the way I say something to help them through the task? I assume they are giving me their best, and if that is true, I can come alongside them in a positive manner.”
While many of the essentials of teaching have remained constant over the years Althouse has been in the classroom, she said there was one thing that definitely has changed — namely, “media, and the ability to bring information into the classroom”
“What used to be a still picture is now a video; what used to be stored in file folders is now on the computer,” she said. “While I don’t love screens in my class, I have been able to use them in a positive manner.”
Working with families is a large part of what CCS prides itself on and having a smaller community of students makes embracing the families and students easy.
“At CCS we see that our job is to come alongside the families here in educating their children,” Althouse said. “I speak to my families often and am able to communicate both the struggles and successes. I feel like this school is a tight-knit community. Part of that comes from being a small school and part is from being able to address our days from a biblical worldview.”
While Althouse loves teaching, it’s her students, old and new, that she enjoys the most about the profession.
“I enjoy greeting them, hearing about their evening and just being able to listen to them. This is a time when they are fresh and all smiles, their joy is contagious,” she said.
Because the school is small, staff have the opportunity to really get to know each other in and out of the classroom. Althouse said having this opportunity bonds them and offers the students the knowledge that they know the entire staff is looking out for them and supporting them.
“The staff here at Covenant Christian School has been extremely supportive of me,” she said. “It is amazing to work with a staff that is like-minded. We pray for each other as well as pray to start our day. Being a Christian school allows us to support each other as well as our students with prayer and fellowship”
If there was one thing Althouse would want her students to know is that they are loved and that the entire CCS community supports each student’s unique abilities.
“One message that I hope my children take with them is that they are loved, just as God created them,” she said. “We are not trying to change one single thing about them. It’s our job to help them understand this big world that God created for them, and how to honor him in it. I hope they learn how to use their gifts and talents, their time and opportunities, and how to love others more than they love themselves.”