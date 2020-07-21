SCOTTVILLE — City commissioners on Monday welcomed a new city attorney in Carlos Alvarado, and said farewell to the man who’d held the position for more than 20 years, Tracy Thompson.
In its regular meeting at Scottville City Hall, the commission approved a contract with Alvarado — along with the Traverse City law firm of Olson, Bzdok & Howard — for a term set to begin on Aug. 1 and continue through July 31, 2021.
Alvarado’s fee will be $4,000 annually, along with out-of-pocket expenses such as drafting ordinances and other services, to be billed at a rate of $190 per hour for Alvarado or his legal partner Scott Howard, or at a rate of $175 per hour for the work of associate attorneys.
The city will be billed monthly for services, receiving 1/12 of the annual rate each month. Alvarado and his associates reserve the right to operate their private practice.
Mayor Bruce Krieger stated that he, City Manager Courtney Magaluk and Thompson had each inspected the contract and found it to be in line with the request for proposals issued by the city.
“The contract is in order, it’s good for the City of Scottville… and it’s my recommendation that the contract is good to go,” Thompson said.
Mayor Bruce Krieger made the motion to approve Alvarado being appointed officially as the city’s attorney. Commissioner Ryan Graham supported the motion, and it was approved unanimously.
“Welcome aboard,” Krieger said to Alvarado, who was in attendance.
The commission also recognized Thompson for his years of service to the city, and Krieger read a resolution expressing the city’s gratitude.
“Thompson has served… for 23 years,” Krieger said, “providing excellent service to the residents and commissioners of Scottville.”
On behalf of the city, Krieger wished Thompson “continued success in life and practice.”
CITY ASSESSOR
Also on Monday, the commission opted to hold off on making a decision about who should be the next city assessor.
During the meeting, interviews were conducted with two candidates — Greg Barnett and Edward VanderVries — both vying for the position.
Barnett’s services would cost a total of $7,632 per year at a rate of $1,908 per quarter, for a proposed term of three years or until dissolved by mutual agreement.
VanderVries’ services would cost the city $9,400 per year in quarterly payments of $2,050 on July 10, Oct. 10 and April 10, with additional fees for reappraisals.
Commissioner Rob Alway made a motion to table the discussion until the commission’s next meeting.
“I’d just like some time to digest the interviews,” Alway said.
The motion was supported by Graham, and approved unanimously by the commission.
OPTIMIST HALL
Magaluk announced that the city had officially purchased the Scottville Optimist Hall, after more than a year of work toward that goal.
“We finally went to close on the Optimist property last week,” Magaluk said. “The DDA is now the owner of that building.”
Scottville plans to revitalize the building and use the Optimist grounds to construct a community park. Also on the agenda for the property is moving and refurbishing of the Scottville Clown Band Shell.
OTHER BUSINESS
The city approved plans to upgrade its internet and phone system and to establish a service contract with local provider SyncWave.
Magaluk addressed commissioners and the public, stating that she felt the transition was in the best interest of the city and its residents. She said city hall and the Scottville Department of Public Works had unreliable internet and phone systems that had caused issues for some customers.
“Essentially, we would be (upgrading our equipment) and changing over our phone and internet systems,” Magaluk said. “This would allow us to move to a local company… and get better service to our customers.”
The total cost of the equipment upgrade is $6,780, and monthly service is $581.83. Magaluk said the city had already budgeted for the use of the funds.
Also, the city approved moving its meeting location to Scottville Optimist Hall “until further notice.” The motion was made by Alway, supported by Graham and unanimously approved.
Alway cited the increased amount of space in the Optimist building, saying it would allow for better social distancing considering current COVID-19 restrictions.