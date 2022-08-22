SCOTTVILLE — Scottville’s attorney has resigned in light of ongoing disputes between members of the city commission, City Manager Jimmy Newkirk and Police Chief Matt Murphy.
During Monday’s meeting of the city commission, Mayor Marcy Spencer read a resignation letter from now-former City Attorney Carlos Alvarado, who was not present, stating that his resignation would be “effective immediately,” but offering to continue to work on pending cases for $190 per hour.
Alvarado cited recent discussion surrounding a fallout between Newkirk and Murphy resulting in questions about the status of Murphy’s employment with the city — as reported by the Daily News on July 26 and Aug. 9 — as well as the conduct of the commission as a whole, as the reason behind his decision.
“After the events of the last two weeks, I have come to the realization that I can no longer continue serving you as your city attorney,” Alvarado wrote, stating that there seemed to be “no interest” in his legal expertise, and alleging that the commission had become “divided” to such degree that it was becoming a liability for the city.
Alvarado was referring to a seemingly ongoing rift between commissioners, Newkirk and Murphy, as well as a “simple personnel issue, elevated to disproportionate importance,” that convinced him that his “role as attorney is not useful.”
The issue that started it all, according to Alvarado, was that Scottville Police Officer Katrina Skinner had a verbal agreement with the city that “exempted her from working weekends.” In Alvarado’s letter, he states that Murphy asked Skinner to report to work on a Saturday in late July, and she did not do so. Alvarado said Murphy then suspended Skinner for the following Monday, and that Skinner in turn asked for a meeting with Newkirk to discuss the matter.
Newkirk reached out to Alvarado for advice, and Alvarado claims he advised Newkirk to send Murphy an email asking that Skinner be reinstated, and “making (Murphy) aware of Skinner’s allegation as a possible liability for the city.”
Alvarado said he received a text message from Newkirk later that day, stating that Murphy was “upset about the email.” He also said he received several “incoherent” messages from Murphy on his personal cell phone.
“The gist of these messages was that he had been fired by the city manager and he was demanding a meeting to discuss his record,” Spencer read from Alvarado’s letter.
Alvarado stressed that the city manager does not have the authority to fire the police chief; as an employee of the city, the police chief’s position can only be terminated by the city commission.
Alvarado said he learned that, when Murphy believed he had been fired, he “wiped to factory settings his city-owned computer, deleting all public records for which he is supposed to be the custodian.”
Murphy, during Monday’s meeting, issued a statement to the commission during which he admitted to resetting his laptop and cell phone to factory settings, but he stated that the information is backed up in the city’s evidence room. He said some of it contains “sensitive information” that could not be public, and that he would not release other information without specific requests from Alvarado or another representative of City Hall. He said he received no such requests for information.
“Alvarado was advised that the police chief’s cell phone is backed up with an Apple ID, which has all the information backed up on it,” Murphy’s statement read. “After I was fired by City Manager Jimmy Newkirk, I cleaned out my office. I restored my computer and phone to factory settings with the data backed up for safe keeping for the next police chief.”
Alvarado wrote that on Wednesday, July 27, he facilitated a meeting between Newkirk and Murphy, with Mayor Spencer also sitting in.
“At the end of the meeting, it was my understanding that the matter was settled and that, while it seemed obvious that the relationship between the city manager and the police chief had been extremely damaged, I trusted both to be professionals and move forward. That has not been the case,” Alvarado wrote.
The Daily News has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the City of Scottville to obtain the audio recording of the meeting.
Alvarado went on to state that a letter entered into the public record Aug. 8 by Commissioner Nathan Yeomans, including a Mason County Central teacher’s opinion on the issue, and a statement read aloud by Commissioner Ryan Graham on the same day condemning Newkirk for his perceived conduct, served only to “exacerbate the matter,” as both of them were “widely publicized.” The Daily News reported on both issues.
Alvarado said there “seems to be no interest in the legal support of” his position.
“I am not naive. The commission is a political body, and politics drive commission decisions,” he wrote, “but when a political body and the … interested parties lack the interest to even learn the facts that may have an impact on the city’s liabilities, my work as an attorney is no longer needed.”
Alvarado’s letter resulted in a two-fold motion to approve his departure from the position and to accept his agreement to continue to offer legal services on pending cases through the end of the year.
The commission approved the motion in a 6-1 vote, with only Mayor Pro Tem Rob Alway opposing it.
“What an embarrassment,” Alway said while discussing the motion. “What an embarrassment to the entire county this city has become. Unbelievable. We had a great attorney. Unbelievable.”
Alway also floated a motion that the commission contact the Michigan State Police to have them conduct an investigation into the recovery of the data from Murphy’s devices.
“That’s the recommendation of Sheriff (Kim) Cole because I contacted Sheriff Cole about this,” Alway said.
The motion was ultimately tabled, as the city had no legal counsel to advise on the issue. The motion was made prior to Alvarado’s resignation — dated Monday, Aug. 22 — was brought up.
Newkirk told the Daily News that he’s not sure when the city will have legal counsel to make recommendations for how to move forward, as no action to seek out a replacement for non-pending legal issues was made during Monday’s meeting.
Both commissioners and members of the public spoke up to express concern about the state of the commission.
“I find Carlos’ resignation … extremely unsettling,” Commissioner Darcy Copenhaver said.
Al Deering, a planning commissioner who was attending the meeting as a member of the public, said Alvarado’s resignation was “monumental,” and encouraged the city to find common ground.
“There’s nothing worse than a divided group that doesn’t act always with wisdom and forethought, and perhaps anger gets in the way,” Deering said. “I would ask you all to use better judgment in what you say at the meetings and how you present yourselves at the meetings.
“The city’s high and dry for an attorney. It’s an embarrassment … to the commission and publicly there’s nothing worse for public perception than dissent.”
Jeff Barnett also asked the city for more open communication. He said he was “putting huge investment” into the city through his business, and what he witnessed at Monday’s meeting gave him pause.
“We need to see a tight group on the commission,” Barnett said.