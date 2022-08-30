Scottville will retain the services of outgoing City Attorney Carlos Alvarado, at least until a replacement can be found.
The city commission convened for a special meeting Monday at City Hall, with two issues on the agenda: a request for proposals for seeking a new city attorney, and how to handle new legal matters in the interim period between Alvarado’s Aug. 22 resignation and the selection of a new city attorney.
Alvarado tendered his resignation “effective immediately” to the city commission on Monday, Aug. 22, citing a “divided” city commission and a “lack of interest” in legal counsel following a dispute between Newkirk and outgoing Police Chief Matt Murphy.
Included in Alvarado’s resignation letter was an offer to continue to work on the pending city cases at a $190 hourly rate through December, which the city accepted.
However, Newkirk told the Daily News there must have been a misunderstanding between Alvarado and the city. He said he learned on Monday that Alvarado is willing to act as the city attorney and provide advice on new issues that arise, pending the selection of a new attorney.
“He’s still open to functioning as the city attorney. He just won’t be attending city commission meetings,” Newkirk said. “We’re gonna utilize him, since he’s already here and he offered. We’re gonna run with that in the short-term.”
Alvarado’s decision to continue to provide legal guidance for now is a boon for the city, according to Newkirk.
“I’m happy about it because it will give us some continuity,” he said. “We are still going to seek out a new firm and move forward with that process.”
In an effort to find a permanent replacement for Alvarado, the city commission approved sending out an RFP for prospective firms. The request should be available soon on the city’s website at www.cityofscottville.org.
Alvarado might be involved in the selection process, too.
“It sounded like (Alvarado) was even willing to help with a search for a new firm, so that’s good news,” Newkirk said.