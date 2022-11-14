SCOTTVILLE — A longstanding commissioner’s intention to resign was announced and another commissioner was sworn in Monday at Scottville City Hall.
The city commission was scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m., but lacking a quorum, it was unable to convene in an official capacity or take action on any new or old business items, including accepting the resignation of Mayor Pro Tem Rob Alway.
Alway, who sat out the meeting, turned in his resignation letter on Thursday, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk, who addressed the public briefly and fielded a few questions during the unofficial meeting.
In his resignation letter, Alway alleged that there was a plot among existing members of the commission to unseat Newkirk and Treasurer Kathy Schafer, and reinstate former police chief Matt Murphy, who resigned in late summer after a rift formed between himself and Newkirk that divided members of the commission. The rift was covered in detail at the time by the Daily News.
Newkirk said he believes there is some truth to what Alway alleged, stating that there has been some talk of removing him from his position.
“I know that has been mentioned,” Newkirk told the Daily News after conducting a brief question-and-answer session with attendees at City Hall. “In all honesty, it’s tough, because there hasn’t been any real criticism about (my) job performance. In May, I was given a glowing review by all seven commissioners and a pretty significant pay raise, and after one incident, there’s three commissioners that think I’m doing a poor job and have publicly stated that I need to be reprimanded at least.”
Newkirk said he had the support of Carlos Alvarado, the former city attorney, in the incident with Murphy, but he said the issue “continues to fester.”
“I’ve heard that the treasurer and I stand in the way of what some other people would like to see happen,” he said.
Newkirk said he wasn’t aware that Monday’s meeting would lack a quorum, and added that he “didn’t know what to expect.” However, he was not surprised that Alway was not present.
Alway won his seat during the Nov. 8 general election, but in his letter of resignation he stated he would be devoting more time to his family and his business, and he encouraged residents to get involved in the city to prevent the alleged “incompetency from rising any higher than it already has.”
Newkirk said he received no clear indication from the other absent commissioners — Darcy Copenhaver and Aaron Seiter — that they would not attend Monday’s meeting.
“We’re going to move forward,” Newkirk said, though he added that if the city continues to lack a quorum, there could be some difficulties ahead.
If Copenhaver and Seiter — both of whom were re-elected Nov. 8 — are not sworn in by Nov. 18, “that is essentially not accepting their seats, not accepting the results of the election and voluntarily vacating their seats,” Newkirk said.
Once Alway’s resignation is accepted, there will be two vacancies on the commission; if that number grows to four, the city will have to hold a special election, but it also has to stick to state-determined election cycles, the next of which is in February.
Newkirk said he’d be in touch with the city’s new legal firm, Mika Meyers, about what to do next.
“State law will dictate how we can temporarily or permanently fill those seats, at least to get a quorum (if necessary),” Newkirk said.
One thing the city was able to do was swear in Kelli Pettit, a newcomer who earned a full-term seat on the commission on Nov. 8.
Pettit was sworn in by City Clerk Kelsey Lester, and took a seat among her few fellow commissioners.
The city was also able to promote Officer Katrina Skinner, who has been serving as interim police chief since Murphy’s departure, to the rank of sergeant.
“Given the effort and work put forth by Officer Katrina the last few months, and really the quality of work she’s brought to the community, I’ve made the decision to promote her to sergeant of the Scottville Police Department,” Newkirk said. “I believe it’s long overdue, and when her duty as interim chief is over, she’ll return to the status of sergeant.”
All of the commission’s other business scheduled for the night — including accepting bids for water main work, holding a first reading of an updated blight ordinance, and appointing a new mayor and mayor pro tem following Marcy Spencer being voted out of the commission — will “roll over” to the agenda of the next meeting, on Nov. 28.