An estimated 190,000 Michigan residents have Alzheimer’s Disease, the most common — but not only — form of dementia, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). That number is projected to grow to 220,000 by 2025.
Also, The Alzheimer’s Association reports 9.5% of people aged 45 and older in Michigan have subjective cognitive decline.
With the need for support and resources, growing also, The United Methodist Church of Ludington will show video of one woman’s journey with dementia, “Betty’s Story,” followed by a panel discussion Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. The church is located at 5810 Bryant Road, just west of Jebavy Drive.
Following the video, a panel will be available to answer questions about the video and Betty Smith’s journey with dementia.
The event is being offered as a resource for the community, particularly for families struggling with a recent diagnosis.
Betty Smith is a former Ludington UMC associate pastor who served other Michigan UMC congregations and who is the subject of the video. She will be joined on the by Bill Biergans, her husband and caregiver, and Chris Simons a dementia expert from Clark Home in Grand Rapids where Smith and Biergans have resided since 2019.
“Creating this video is an opportunity to raise awareness, reduce the stigma and advocate for those living with this terrible disease,” Smith stated in promotional materials. “We can’t change where we are right now, but we can change how we get there if we change peoples’ attitudes. If I can help one person or family, this will be one of the most important things I’ve done.”
The Rev. Hillary Thurston-Cox, current UMC pastor, says Smith is her mentor and friend making the story even more personal.
A compelling reason prompted Thurston-Cox to bring the video and panel discussion to Ludington.
“One of our congregants came to me and has a diagnosis of dementia,” she said. “The first thing I did was call my friend Betty, who is going through dementia herself. She has been guiding people at the Clark home, even as they go through dementia into a more positive space.
“There’s still so much more you can do, even with having this diagnosis. I really felt that if we could bring her here and bring Chris, who is her dementia doctor to our community, it would be a great resource for our families that are here who are struggling. I don’t want people to feel isolated and alone in this. One of our jobs as a church is to reach out the community and provide resources and care in situations like this one.”
Dementia is a loss of cognitive functioning and behavioral ability that significantly interferes with a person’s daily life and activities, according to the MDHHS. There are many types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s, vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy Bodies, frontotemporal dementia, Huntington’s Disease, and others.
Shame, fearfulness, and misunderstanding are often associated with memory loss, it states in the video material. Many choose to hide their diagnosis for as long as possible. Smith chose a different path. She resolved to move through this journey with as much strength as possible and shared the news with her family from the beginning.
“I knew I was going to need all the support I could get, and our children are my strength. But I don’t know what I’d do without Bill.”
“Betty often has hallucinations, and we openly talk about them,” Biergans said. “Sometimes we laugh about them, and sometimes we cry.”
Smith and Biergans also told friends and neighbors early on.
“Getting friends and family involved early on is extremely important, along with education and participation in support groups,” says Simons.
A confidant, friend and advisor to the couple, Simons knew Betty’s story needed to be shared. It was decided to create a video documentary of her journey.
Thurston-Cox said as a pastor she learns of people with the dementia diagnosis often.
“And it’d getting to be more every day because of our aging population in America,” Thurston-Cox said. “Although there are a lot of medications and therapies being utilized, still a lot of people are struggling. The best we can do is connect people with support and resources to help them.
“You don’t have to be a person of faith to need resources for Alzheimer’s,” Thurston-Coxa said. “You can be from any background and still need help and support through that diagnosis.”
Thurston-Cox and Smith have deep connections.
“It was amazing the connections, because then Betty was in my church in Waucousta when I served there,” Thurston- Cox said. “When I got the call that I was moving to this area, the first person I called was Betty, because I knew she had served this church. And she said, ‘I’m not glad your moving, but I am really glad where you are moving because I loved my time in Ludington.’
“We’ve remained friends all this time. She’s been at Clark Home since I left Waucousta and then she got the diagnosis. I still call her often and I visit her whenever I’m down there. I call her my Elijah and I’m her Elisha,” referring to the Biblical story of the two prophets who travel together and one goes on before. “When Elija goes back to God, he leaves a mantle behind for Elisha. I’m just following her and I’m carrying her mantle.”
Saturday, the two will be together as Betty Smith shares her journey with dementia.