Amber Township is moving forward with plans to construct an addition to the town hall building in an effort to improve storage capabilities, add space and boost security for election materials.
Township Supervisor James Gallie told the Daily News Tuesday that township board trustees approved the basic plan for the addition during their meeting on Monday evening.
“We got the addition approved — the design for it,” Gallie said. “It’ll be going out for bids late this spring or early summer.”
The plan is for a 28-foot by 40-foot addition to be erected, connecting to the west end of the township hall building at 177 S. Amber Road.
The addition would be a major upgrade for the township, which currently doesn’t quite have enough space for basic functions, much less any future expansions, according to Gallie.
“Basically, we have one small room at the town hall for all the positions in the township,” he said. “(The addition) will have enough offices for each position as we move forward.”
As the township continues to grow, more space will be essential, Gallie added.
Election security is another crucial factor in the decision to build the addition. Gallie said the issue has become increasingly important in recent years.
The township facility as it stands today isn’t quite ideal, he said.
“We have a small room — where our furnace and hot water heater is — to store the voting equipment,” Gallie said, adding that the addition will include a new entrance to the town hall office, with access for voters to drop off ballots in a secure dropbox, “because the government’s really pushing voting security.”
The addition would also create a space for the public to gather when the township board is meeting in closed session. That’s something the building currently lacks, Gallie said.
With the addition, the township won’t have to vacate the hall during closed session meetings.
The cost of the addition is expected to be about $400,000, and the bulk of it will be covered by the township’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“We got $350,000 from ARPA, so it’s a pretty sweet deal,” Gallie said. “It’ll be nice. I think the people will like it. This is the way it ought to be moving forward. We’re improving.”