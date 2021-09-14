Amber Township is pursuing a new millage proposal in the upcoming Nov. 2 election, and absentee ballots will start arriving in the mailboxes of some residents this week.
Township Supervisor James Gallie said the millage, if approved, will be used to fund improvement work on several roads of the roads in the area, some of which are “breaking down” due to increased traffic. Additionally, the cost of road maintenance and materials continues to increase, which Gallie said the township won't be able to fund longterm.
“It’s for improving our road maintenance, doing some projects on improving the roads with sealcoating and asphalt and we might be turning a few stretches of gravel road into paved sections, and that will take several years to do,” Gallie said.
Currently, Amber Township does not have a road millage, and improvements come out of the township’s budget, with some help from the Mason County Road Commission.
“We’ve been able to do some of it, but we just can’t keep up with the costs,” Gallie said. “(Prices) fluctuate, you don’t know what it’s going to do next year and everything seems to be increasing all the time, and it has been for the last five to 10 years.”
The millage proposal is for 1.5 mills — or $1.50 per $1,000 of taxable value — and is expected to generate $181,277 in the first year, according to the proposal, which was filed with Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly in August and is now available on the Michigan Secretary of State's website.
If approved, the millage would be levied for a five-year period, from 2022 to 2026.
Gallie said there are several roads in particular that would be a priority.
“North Gordon Road from the highway all the way up to north of Hansen, Conrad Road — which was going to be seal-coated, but the way the weather is going it might be next year — some of Dennis Road, Amber Road north of U.S. 10, sections of Johnson Road, Meyers Road going south off of Rasmussen … Some are really in rough shape,” he said. “Anything other than Stiles, Hansen and U.S. 10, Amber Township pays for …. And we just can’t afford to fix all those roads.”
Gallie said he wants residents to know the absentee ballots are on their way so people will know to keep an eye out for them.
“Hopefully the public will appreciate it for safety (reasons),” Gallie said. “We’d really appreciate the support of the voters, and we hope it passes. From that, we will have a better handle on keeping these roads up-to-date and in good condition.
The Amber Township Board of Trustees voted to approved pursuing a millage in July, and materials were sent to the Mason County Clerk’s office in August, according to Gallie.