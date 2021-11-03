Amber Township’s road millage was approved by voters on Tuesday.
The measure passed with 184 voting in favor and 116 voting against, according to unofficial election results from the Mason County Clerk's Office.
Township Supervisor James Gallie said the township has 2,088 registered voters, but he's pleased with the turnout and the result.
"We’re pretty happy. It was kind of debatable, with the way the economy is and the attitude towards government sometimes, but we’re appreciative to the voters who turned up. No matter how they voted," Gallie said. "It was not a high-profile election, but it certainly was an important one for the residents of the township. We can certainly keep up the roads in much better condition, branch out a little bit and work on the side roads also."
The request was for an additional 1.5 mills for road improvements — or $1.50 per $1,000 of taxable property value — over a five-year period, from 2022 to 2026.
It's expected to generate $181,277 in its first year, according to ballot information from the Michigan Secretary of State. The township won't see those funds until it's been in effect for a year.
Gallie said there are several roads in the township that need work.
"Gordon Road’s breaking apart north of U.S. 10 up to Hansen Road and a little beyond Hansen Road to the north," he said. "We need some sealcoating on several stretches of asphalt because if you don’t take care of it … it’s way more expensive."
He said Dennis Road between U.S. 10 and Hansen "has some real breaking up of the asphalt along the shoulders." He added that Esther Road, West Street and Harold Road — part of a loop off the west side of Gordon Road just north of U.S. 10 — also need repair.
Brye Road south to Conrad Road has also been identified as a priority.
Gallie said he and township trustee Dick Alway will do an inventory of the township's roads, with help from the Mason County Road Commission, to look at other areas that need work, and "how much it's going to cost and when we're going to do it."
He said repairing the township's roads will be a process that takes several years, but in the end it will be a major benefit to township residents.
Some repairs will get underway sooner than the millage goes into effect, though the township will have to use its own funds for those. Once the additional dollars from the millage come in, there will be even more activity.
"We'll be busy. … The next two to three years are going to be very active," Gallie said. "I think we're on the right track."