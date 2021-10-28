Amber Township officials are hoping that residents will come out to support the township’s road millage on Tuesday.
The road millage is the only item on the ballot for Amber Township residents, and Supervisor James Gallie said the additional funds it would generate are badly needed for road upkeep and maintenance.
“We’re just encouraging voters to come out and vote,” Gallie said. “Obviously people know roads are a top priority.”
Amber is seeking an increase of 1.5 mills for road improvements, which would amount to $1.50 per $1,000 of taxable property value. The proposal is for a five-year millage, from 2022 to 2026, and it is expected to generate $181,277 in its first year, according to ballot information from the Michigan Secretary of State.
“Amber Township has 49 miles of local roads,” Gallie said. “Plus there’s an additional 10 miles of gravel in Amber Township, so that’s almost 60 miles of roads the taxpayers have to pay for. If they’re not maintained, they fall back apart and eventually cost the taxpayers a lot more money.”
Gallie said he hasn’t heard any pushback from residents who might be opposed to the new millage.
“Residents know that … one of the things they use daily are local roads that we have to take care of,” he said.
While the township has several paved and gravel roads that need upkeep, Gallie said he doesn’t have a specific list of spots that would be a top priority if the millage passes. However, he said there will be a re-evaluation of the township’s roads soon. That will help to determine how the funds would be used specifically.
Gallie said it’s important to get started before further degradation takes place in order to stave off more costly repairs in the future.
“To repave one mile of road, it costs $70,000 to $80,000,” Gallie said. “If we only sealcoated … that runs about $33,000 a mile, so if we can do the sealcoating before the road starts to seriously deteriorate, that would be best.”
If the new road millage is approved, it would take about one year of tax collecting to build up enough to get started, but Gallie said the township will make repairs out of its own budget starting in spring 2022.
“We’d still be operating out of our normal budget, and then the next year when the millage is available to us we’d (do more),” Gallie said. “We know several of the roads that have to be done.”
Voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Amber Township Hall, 177 S. Amber Road.
No firm COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, but Gallie said voters are encouraged to be mindful of their own safety and the safety of others.
“With the way COVID is this fall, it’s increasing in the area, so we would suggest masks to be worn in the building,” he said. “It’ll be a very quick process, and we will have masks and hand sanitizers (at the township hall).”