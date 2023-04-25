The Ludington Mass Transportation Authority’s one-year pilot program offering rides to businesses along the U.S. 10 corridor in Amber Township has been extended, and officials with both LMTA and the township are looking for a way to make the keep the service going indefinitely.
During Monday’s meeting of the township board, trustees voted to extend the program for up to six months, according to Township Supervisor Jim Gallie and LMTA Executive Director Paul Keson.
The next step will involve trying to establish the corridor as a special assessment district, which will depend on how businesses in the area feel about the service, according to Keson, who was in attendance at Monday’s township meeting.
Keson shared with the board numbers illustrating the success of the program, which offered more than 7,500 trips to a total of 82 different businesses between April 2022 and March 30 of this year.
“He gave us the numbers on the ridership from all the customers for the Amber Township portion and gave us an idea of where he would be going looking for a special assessment district that would only involve commercial operations,” Gallie told the Daily News Tuesday. “Residential would not be included. Basically, businesses where they would want their workers picked up and dropped off. Customers also would be able to utilize dial-a-ride to get to the places in Amber Township.”
Gallie said one reason for the extension of the program was to get a better idea of the number of riders and businesses using the service in the summer.
Keson stated that the figures from 2022-23 study showed increased participation from businesses compared to a study in 2013-14, when only 43 businesses were visited.
Ridership was down compared to that study, which clocked about 17,300 rides in all, but Gallie hopes that with more exposure, the program will continue to take off.
“As more people find out about it, ridership should improve, and when we go to talk to the businesses to hopefully participate in this,” Gallie said. “It will give them an idea of the value of their business as well as the convenience to the (members of the) public that want to come to Amber Township.”
The board also OK’d efforts by LMTA to petition business owners with the hope of garnering enough interest to start the process of establishing a special assessment district, which would have business owners kicking in to help with the cost of continued service.
Keson said the petitions are being looked over by LMTA’s legal counsel, and should be mailed out to sometime in May.
“They’ll go out to all the commercial property owners on U.S. 10 in Amber,” Keson said. “We’re going to try to send a letter also to all the businesses out there, letting them know that we’re working toward this, and that might help contact some of the commercial property owners.”
The letters will function as petitions, and if LMTA can garner signatures from 51% of the businesses, that will be enough to kick off the special assessment process.
The county treasurer would then have to look over signatures to verify them. If authenticity is confirmed, the township board would ultimately decide on the matter, according to Keson.
Keson said he’s appreciative of the support and collaboration from the township.
“It’s great that the township board of trustees is so behind this,” he said. “It’s a good thing. It’s helped those businesses out a lot, and it’s helped with unemployment and … getting some of those ‘help wanted’ spots filed.
“It’s very encouraging that there’s still a partnership there and we’re pushing forward.”
For now, LMTA and the township will continue with the same cost-share agreement they established last spring, with the township covering the cost of “fuel, maintenance supplies, tires and things of that nature,” according to Keson.
Gallie said both parties will be looking into state and federal funding programs that might be available to help fund the continuation of the service, too.