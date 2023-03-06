A proposal from a developer hoping to encourage an agreement between Amber Township and the City of Scottville was cut from the Amber Township Board’s agenda on Monday, but the issue is likely to be revisited soon.
The board was originally scheduled to discuss a housing development proposed by T.J. Shimunek, who is hoping to erect up to 40 small homes on the south side of U.S. 10 behind Brookside Cemetery on 22 acres of Amber Township land.
Shimunek wants the township, the city and the county to strike a 425 agreement for the land, which would essentially transfer it into Scottville’s jurisdiction.
However, because neither Shimunek nor Scottville City Manager Jimmy Newkirk were able to attend the meeting, Township Supervisor James Gallie said discussion on the matter is being put on hold for now.
Gallie told the Daily News on Monday that he’s confident the item will return to a future township board meeting agenda in some capacity, but with both Newkirk and Shimunek unable to attend, he felt it was best to “just scrap it” from Monday’s meeting.
Shimunek previously told the Daily News that his hope in seeking a 425 agreement is to go through Scottville’s zoning process rather than the county’s.
Also, if possible, he’d like to find a way to avoid spending up to $300,000 on costs associated with connecting the homes to county’s sewer system.
In addressing the Scottville City Commission about the issue on Feb. 27, Shimunek floated the idea of dividing that expense up between himself, the city and the township.
Shimunek said his main objective is to help solve the affordable housing issue in the area, and that he believes a 425 agreement between the city and the township would be the most effective way forward.
He also said he’s hoping to solve the sewer problem for future developers.
Shimunek’s plan calls for the construction of 20 to 40 “720-square-foot, chalet-style” modular homes, each of which would be permanent fixtures. The lower square footage would keep costs down and make the buildings more affordable to people in the area, Shimunek said.
Both Newkirk and Gallie say they’re willing to explore the option of a 425 agreement.
While Shimunek believes the agreement would be the best option, he’s planning to move forward with the project either way. He stated he’s in the process of getting his paperwork together to apply to the Mason County Building and Zoning Department — which would mean shouldering the cost of sewer hookup himself — in the event that an agreement is not reached.