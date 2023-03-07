AMBER TWP. — A pilot program covering a year of dial-a-ride trips to business on the U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 corridor in Amber Township is about to wrap up, and the next step could be finding a way to keep the services going.
During Monday’s meeting of the Amber Township Board, Township Supervisor James Gallie updated trustees on a cost-sharing agreement between Amber and the Ludington Mass Transit Authority to offer rides to businesses on the corridor. The program launched April 1, 2022, and the data collection period concludes March 31.
Once the ridership numbers for the period are assembled, Gallie said the township and LMTA will look into the feasibility of forming a special assessment district to keep LMTA trips available on the corridor.
A special assessment is a safer bet than a millage, and it makes more sense, according to Gallie.
“We’re still looking to assure access into the business district without taxing our residents with a millage,” he said. “People want to come here and shop, but I don’t know why we’d need a millage for people who live here.”
Unlike a millage, a special assessment would not need to be approved on a ballot, and since LMTA services have historically been of more interest to businesses than they have been to residents, the continuation of the service has a better chance of being approved if only businesses are polled.
If a special assessment district is proposed, it would be for “the corridor only, and only business properties — not industrial, not residential,” according to Gallie.
LMTA Executive Director Paul Keson told the Daily News he plans to be at Amber Township’s April meeting to discuss the results of the study once all the ridership numbers have been collected.
“I’ll give the board the data that’s come back from our one-year pilot … and see what the determination is,” Keson said. “We’re planning to move forward on some course, whether it’s a special assessment or something different.”
ALSO ON MONDAY
Trustees approved making a $2,500 one-time contribution to the Chamber Alliance of Mason County’s contract with The Right Place, an economic development firm based in Grand Rapids.
The Chamber initially sought a three-year commitment from the township, but Gallie proposed that the board make the contribution for one year and “see how it goes” after that.
The board voted not to permit Griswold Dentistry to bore under U.S. 10 to access the township’s sewer system. The cost would have been about $350,000.
Gallie said the township is not necessarily opposed to signing off on a connection if the situation was beneficial to more people, but in this case the township decided it wasn’t worth it.
“We’ll do it if and when we want to and if we feel it’s right,” Gallie said.
The board approved contributing $1,011 to the Mason-Lake Conservation District’s household hazardous waste collection event in August.
The board also discussed a planned addition to Town Hall, at 177 S. Amber Road, that would provide a secure space for a ballot box and room for the board to convene in closed session without needing to vacate the hall building.
Gallie said prior to the meeting that the final price of the expansion is not yet known, but it’s estimated to be about $400 per square foot.
The township’s American Rescue Plan Act funds are expected to cover most of the cost, according to Gallie.