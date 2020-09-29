West Shore Community College’s Board of Trustees accepted a donation of an out-of-service ambulance at its regular meeting Monday, Sept. 21, and it was viewed as something that would help with the training of future emergency medical responders.
The donation was from Life EMS of a 2010 Ford ambulance to the colleges emergency medical technician program. The board was glad to have the donation from the company, and Kraig Dodge, the vice president of resource delivery for Life EMS, said it was all borne from a relationship that Dan Yost has with the college.
“The main instructor of the program is Dan Yost, and he is one of our associates. He’s a paramedic for us. He’s a supervisor in Oceana County,” Dodge said. “We know about his activities to work at the college and getting an EMS program going again. Dan approached us about if there would be any possibility of donating an ambulance.
“We do it from time to time to donate ambulances to worthy causes. We want to support EMS education programs as much as we can,” Dodge said. “It was an easy decision to support the West Shore program and what they’re doing.”
Mark Kinney, WSCC’s vice president of academic and student services, praised the donation and what it would do for the college near the end of Monday’s meeting. So did several of the members of the board.
“First and foremost, this will allow students to complete an Emergency Driving – Ambulance course, which will result in them receiving a certification that allows them to operate an ambulance for a licensed EMS agency,” Kinney told the Daily News. “Furthermore, the ambulance will allow students to practice skills in a lifelike environment, in addition to practicing skills like properly lifting patients into the back of the ambulance. Many of the skills required of an EMT take on a new level of difficulty when they are performed in the confined space of a moving ambulance, so in addition to teaching students these skills in a spacious classroom, we will also now be able to have them practice in an environment more similar to what they will encounter in the field.
“As students become more advanced, we can even stage fake emergencies to which they can respond, therefore giving them a completely lifelike experience and preparing them as well as possible for the workforce.”
The college board must accept donations via an approved motion from the board. In his memo to the board, WSCC President Scott Ward said the college set aside $60,000 to purchase a used ambulance for the college’s emergency response training program. Because of the accepted donation of the ambulance, the college is looking to spend far less money to change the ambulance to include the college’s logo.
The board accepted the donation unanimously.
There is a need for more EMTs and paramedics throughout the state, Dodge said, and a donation such as this will assist in getting those who are training for a career in those areas.
“There is a shortage of EMS providers across Michigan, especially at the paramedic level,” he said. “We’re also seeing it at the basic EMT level. We need both. Our hope is with the West Shore program, hopefully if their program is successful, it also could start paramedic classes, and we would support it.”
Dodge said his company is doing what it can to provide competitive wages and benefits to have EMTs and paramedics, and Life EMS — along with several other agencies — are struggling to find enough employees. He said Life EMS has partnered with other similar organizations in recruiting, and it helped some.
“Unfortunately, there are a lot fewer EMS programs than 20 years ago which is a factor in shortage of EMS providers today,” he said.
What will really help West Shore with its program, Kraig said, is the ambulance itself.
“A lot of EMS education programs do not have a ambulance. It’s pretty good for West Shore to start out with one from the get-go. Obviously, it adds some realism to the training. A lot of times it’s done in the classroom and then you go out in the parking lot and run scenarios. You might be able to have ambulance to come in maybe once.
“I think it’s great that their program can have a ambulance like that.”
Kinney was glad for the donation from Life EMS and promoting the programs the college has in training future EMTs.
“It’s good to know that we have such a supportive partner in the community, and we hope to provide them with quality employees for years to come as both a result of this program and future possible developments like paramedic,” he said. “Their ambulance donation certainly takes us one step closer to realizing that vision.”