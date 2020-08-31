The cancellation of the Fourth of July activities in Mason County rubbed Brandi Fulker the wrong way because people were gathering in groups for many reasons.
“We were not allowed to gather and celebrate America together and celebrate our troops and the fallen, our officers and all of the things that the Fourth of July represents,” said Brandi Fulker. “That did not sit well with me. I just can’t sit here and complain and do nothing about it.”
Fulker said when you have a child, your mindset changes and she wanted her son to know what America truly is.
“I need there to be an America when he (grows) up, he deserves that,” she said.
That thought drove Fulker to try and do something so that people could see even if you are different from your neighbor or have a difference of opinion you could still come together for America.
That is when the Americans Unite! march was conceived.
The march will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept 12, beginning at the Mason County Courthouse and walking west along the sidewalks through downtown and ending near the Ludington beach.
Fulker said the walk is to bring a little positivity and to show that people still love this country despite what they see in the mainstream media.
“The idea is we can get together and maybe it will brighten someone’s day,” she said. “To show someone that it is not all doom and gloom, there are people like me who have this feeling about our country.”
Fulker said the day of the walk, people will meet at the courthouse.
“There may be a short five minute speech just to welcome people,” she said. “This is a non-partisan gathering. We will hopefully fill the sidewalks with red, white and blue and march down to the beach.”
Fulker said that she contacted local officials, downtown businesses, City of Ludington, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Ludington City Police and reached out to local politicians about the event.
Fulker said she would recommend people to follow the social distancing guidelines that are in place at the time of the march.
“I hope people will come and dress in red, white and blue and carry signs and American flags,” Fulker said. “If you are passionate about something, come a walk with us. This is for everyone.”
Fulker hopes to see between 50 to 200 people marching on Sept. 12.
“When I first started thinking about this, I thought if I could get 50 to 100 people to dress in red, white and blue, that would make a statement,” she said. “I hope that it will be a light for someone to think that we can all come together, we all are Americans.”