Members of American Legion Units of Post 76 collected poppy donations on May 19 and 20.
Rosie Soberalski, President of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 76, reports that all donations will benefit local Veterans.
She stated that the community’s generous support of veterans and the poppy program is truly appreciated.
Friday was National Poppy Day, nationally designated in 1924 by United State Congress to take place on the Friday before Memorial Day each year.
Poppy Day is celebrated in countries around the world.