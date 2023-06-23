Many passersby have seen it while walking or driving along Ludington Avenue during the past month or so: a massive red crane peeking out from behind Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
It’s a sign of progress on a multi-million-dollar construction project to relocate the hospital’s Cancer & Hematology Center, and to reconstruct and upgrade several medical, surgical and critical care inpatient units.
Groundbreaking for the expansion took place in November 2022, and the cancer center work is about halfway done, according to Jon Loga, plant operations manager for Corewell Health.
The rest of the project is expected to be complete within about two and a half years.
“It’s a huge effort,” Loga said Friday while overseeing Rockford Construction employees working on the installation of materials for the inpatient room renovations. “There’s a lot of construction going on at once.”
Loga was also supervising things at the base of the 75-foot-tall, 154-foot-long crane that’s drawn many eyes and many questions, according to Patricia Ezdebski, marketing and communications director for the hospital.
“It’s all custom made,” Loga said of the crane, gesturing to a hefty stack of counterweights at its base, totaling 95,216 pounds.
The weights offset the crane’s odd proportions, which Loga said “you won’t see every day.”
The crane’s been in town for about a month, and it’s been used to help with the inpatient room revamp, which started in April.
The crane is operated remotely, using a wireless controller, Loga said, so there’s no need for anyone to sit in the vehicle and operate it.
It’s one of many innovative tools being used for the construction project, which is “just an engineering marvel,” especially considering the fact that none of it is interrupting patient care, according to Loga.
“You have challenges with every single construction project,” he said, “so we’re really thinking outside the box on this one.”
Loga said the relocation of the cancer center should be done sometime at the end of the year, while the whole project should be finished in early 2025.
The crane is probably the most exciting piece of equipment that will come through Ludington to aid with construction, but it should be around for a while.
Regarding the project as a whole, Loga said it’s going to drastically improve things at the Ludington hospital.
“It’s going to be really, really nice for Corewell. … It’s forever going to change Ludington,” he said. “This will be here 100 years from now.”
Ezdebski noted volunteers at the hospital recently contributed $150,000 of a $250,000 pledge of the cancer center, which she said is the “largest pledge the volunteers have made.”
“There are people who work for the hospital for free and raise such significant dollars for it,” she said. “But the hospital was founded by volunteers, so it’s part of its DNA, I guess.”