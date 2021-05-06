Despite the wind, rain and the sharp chill in the air on Thursday, people flocked to the Mason County Courthouse to participate in the outdoor National Day of Prayer service.
The service was held from noon to 12:45 p.m. near the courthouse steps facing Ludington Avenue, and though the weather was not ideal, the gatherers were undeterred. The Rev. Henrik Lidman of Prayer and Praise Assembly of God estimated about 100 to 120 people attended.
Lidman joked about the drizzle when he welcomed the crowd.
“We’ve been praying for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit, so maybe this is a sign that that is coming,” Lidman said in reference to the rain. “This (weather) is not planned by me, but apparently by the Lord, so this is great.”
The service opened with a pair of musical performances. J.B. Wells and his children, Brandy, Faith, Ellie and John performed, as did Pastor Brian Blount of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
During the service, representatives from area churches and other community leaders took turns at the stage to say prayers for specific groups and causes.
The theme for this year’s service was Love, Life, Liberty.
Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal said a prayer for law enforcement officials; Pastor Brian Ford of Living Word Church prayed for those in the government; Diane VanderWall — wife of 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall and a mother and grandmother as well — prayed for families; Tess Ambrose of Covenant Christian School prayed for the education sector; Peter Manting, executive director of Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association, prayed for businesses; physical therapist Toni Edwards said a prayer for healthcare workers and others in the medical field; and Sue Davidson, wife of a veteran and mother-in-law of a JAG officer, said a prayer for the military.
Lidman encouraged those in attendance to keep the topics of prayer in their hearts and minds throughout the year.
The light showers continued throughout the service, but the gatherers soldiered on, huddling together under tents or standing under umbrellas to stay dry.
The decision to persevere through the weather conditions was made because organizers wanted to hold the service at the courthouse, according to Lidman. After asking for and receiving permission from the county, they didn’t want to waste that opportunity.
Standing in the rain was a sacrifice attendees were happy to make.
“The rain kept on coming, but we kept going,” Lidman said.
He added later, “Being Michiganders, we’re used to this weather,” Lidman said.
The event was held with guidance from the National Day of Prayer Task Force, which helps with organization and publicity.
Several area churches collaborated for the service. Lidman said Radiant Church, Cornerstone Baptist, Trinity Evangelical, Lighthouse Baptist, Prayer and Praise, Path of Life Ministry and Living Word Church worked together to make the event happen.
“This is an event that really unifies the churches,” Lidman said. “Part of that is because ever since the ‘50s, every president — whether they’re a Republican or a Democrat — declares the first Thursday in May the National Day of Prayer.
“The governor does the same thing, so it’s done at the federal level and at the state level, and we just think it’s important, as a church, to respond to that.”
The service was live-streamed and can be viewed at the MasonCountyNDP Facebook page.
An evening prayer event for the community was also held on Thursday, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Church.