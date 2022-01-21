Being aware of the several African-American churches in the Idlewild area, I was surprised to read a story in the July 2, 1930, issue of the Ludington Daily News telling about the gathering of other churches in a Sunday School rally hosted by a very small African-American Church in the Peacock settlement.
The settlement was located in Peacock Township in Lake County and once was a thriving, small community with a train station, a general store that also served as a post office, a one-room school, livery and a pickle station. The place was named for David Peacock, its first postmaster. Much has changed; today, according to the 2020 Census, there are just 328 souls in the township.
The African-American people in the Peacock area formed a settlement that numbered 42 people representing 16 families. Through their own independent effort, they constructed a small wooden and primitive place of worship with a dirt floor and hardly enough room to accommodate the congregation. They managed to raise about $20 to buy a bell for their church.
Their Sunday school was organized by a missionary of the American Sunday School union with members in Manistee, Mason and Lake counties. Mr. B. L. Pomeroy spoke at this rally.
Two other churches as well as other individuals from the union were in attendance. Notably, Pastor Ludwig Anderson, who was born in Sweden, and a group of his Sunday school girls from the Swedish Evangelical Free Mission Church in Ludington joined the gathering. This church is the forebearer of the present Trinity Evangelical Free Church on Monona Drive in Ludington. Rev. Anderson also spoke and his young girls sang a number of songs. Yet another church delegation, this one from a Sunday school in Irons located in southern Manistee County sang an appreciated anthem.
Among the representatives of the Peacock church were Mrs. Edna Vincent, one of the Sunday school teachers, and her two children – Millie Mae and Clarence.
This writer consulted with his good friend, Pat Williams, a resident of Idlewild, and she arranged for him to interview the 96-year-old Clarence Vincent in his hometown of Baldwin.
What a delight that was. Certainly, from stories his mother likely told, many people donated boards for the construction of this church. According to Clarence, V.C. Allen who was superintendent of the Sunday school, built the church. The congregants were poor people who sold eggs, pickled hocks and wild berries they picked.
When asked if they had hymnals and sang in church, the question brought a smile to his face.
Remarkably he shared his favorite hymn which he said it was on page 121 – “Jesus Means all the World to Me.” Then he proceeded to sing the old standard – “Jesus Loves Me.”
Vincent is a veteran of the Korean War and worked for 17 years in the yard of the Pere Marquette Railroad laying track in Ludington.