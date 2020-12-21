The Angel Tree program for the families of Mason County Jail inmates wrapped up its second year on Saturday with a Christmas party, though the event itself was a quieter affair than the year before.
Jerry Thorne and his wife Carol organize the annual Angel Tree program for Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries (OMCI&FM), a nonprofit that involves local churches in ministering to those in the county jails.
This was the second year for the Angel Tree program at Mason County, which provides gifts for the children of inmates.
The program provided presents for 15 Mason County families — a total of 27 children — this year, which was about the same as last year, Thorne said.
The inmates are asked if they would like to participate starting in the fall then provide their child’s name, age and preference for gifts, which volunteers then purchase and wrap.
Typically there is a celebration close to Christmas when all the families come together and hear a Christian message and pick up the gifts, but because of the pandemic, it looked quite different.
Instead of gathering, the program asked families to come in at staggered times at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Saturday morning.
“This was our first time adjusting to COVID-19 (for Angel Tree),” Thorne said.
Volunteers from the churches manned several tables, four for counseling and one for the presents. They asked for prayer requests, offered information about the OMCI&FM summer camp program and had discussions about why they celebrated Christmas.
But it wasn’t about having a party, the goal was the same as the year before — to make sure the children know they were thought of by their parents who are incarcerated.
Only a handful of families came on Saturday. Thorne said some were concerned because of the virus, and there were also scheduling conflicts. Those presents will be delivered by Thorne or other members of the churches.
Marilyn Gunder, jail ministry coordinator for Radiant Church, said she was very proud of her team who helped with Angel Tree by purchasing presents.
“It was a great honor to serve these families. We delivered packages to one family, and she was in tears. We got to pray with her. She was so blessed and she kept thanking us. It was amazing to see the look on her face,” Gunder said.
Because the jail is closed to visitors at this time, Thorne and the volunteers said it was even more important to do this for the families this time around.
Karen Disegna and S.K. Osborn from the United Methodist Church of Ludington both help with the women’s part of the jail ministry and were at a table together on Saturday to offer conversation for the families when they came in.
They said they missed talking with the women inside the jail, but if they couldn’t be there in person, they were glad they could assist with the Angel Tree program.
“In our hearts, we want to share the love of Jesus,” Osborn said. “And who doesn’t want to spend time with kids and their families... and be a part of what makes them happy?”
“We are blessed to be a blessing,” Disegna added.
Osborn said when they are in the jail, she sees herself as a “big ear” that is there to listen.
“The women bless me with the opportunity to listen and hear their life story,” she said.
Though the volunteers can’t meet with them, the inmates are able to provide requests for reading materials that the ministry fills.
“It’s a good compromise,” Osborn said.
Disegna said they often stay in touch with the women after they are released. There is one women who she still meets with regularly after years just to knit and talk.
Jessica Hettiger from Radiant and Jim Hobbs from Prayer & Praise also worked at a table together.
Hobbs said he was a new resident and met Thorne at Worship in the Park this summer and was invited to join the ministry.
“It’s really something,” he said. “We can’t get into the jail right now, but we can minister to these families.”
Hettiger said she ran the gift table last year. Her husband volunteers for the jail ministry.
“It gives me a full heart to give back,” she said. “It’s a harder year for some people gift-wise. There wasn’t as good of a turn out as we hoped, but some people are nervous because of (COVID-19).”
She hoped of the families that did come, just one might have been impacted by their conversation.
Not only did the children receive specific gifts, but churches also donated candy, hats, Bibles and food for the families to take home.
Thorne said the abundance of items was a credit to the team of churches and individuals who donated their money and time to making Angel Tree possible for another year.
The Oceana County Angel Tree distribution took place Saturday afternoon at Hart Wesleyan Church.