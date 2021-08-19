SCOTTVILLE — Gateway to Success Academy has a new principal and superintendent at the helm for the 2021-22 school year.
Jen Aniano, who hails from the Kalamazoo area and now lives in Branch, was hired Aug. 1 to fill the position vacated by Jamie Bandstra.
Though new to administration, her credentials are extensive, and she’s passionate about promoting and expanding the school’s mission of project-based learning.
“I feel like I was fated to come here. Like the universe sent me here,” she said Thursday at the G2S campus, already working hard to prepare for the school year. “I’m really happy, and we’re going to do really cool things this year.”
Aniano has a doctorate in educational leadership from City University of Seattle, a master’s degree in education from the University of Michigan, and bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history from Eastern Michigan University. She has 12 years of experience educating in the Michigan school system, having taught and handled response intervention in the Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids school districts. She was vice president of the Kalamazoo Education Association for several years, and served in a variety of leadership roles within that association.
Her résumé extends well beyond education, though. She made a bid for the Michigan House of Representatives in 2018, and later served by appointment on the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. Though she lost the contested races, she said these experiences helped prepare her for her current position.
“That was beneficial to what I’m doing now,” she said. “I’m a first-time administrator, but I know what I’m doing, and I think a lot of that has to do with the things I learned from running for office and how to operating boards and things like that.”
She’s also a former mixed martial artist, who fought professionally for several years. It was in that line of work that she met her husband, who is in the military and works at Fort Custer in Augusta. Though she no longer fights, she does still practice jiu jitsu — and she holds a brown belt, too.
With so much experience, why come to Scottville?
She said she wanted to make a difference on a wider scale, positively impacting as many people as possible. And, as she gained more and more credentials, her aspirations started to shift as well.
“Being a superintendent was never a goal of mine, but after having so much experience, it’s one of the only ways I can implement what’s right for kids,” she said. “… I think the (G2S) environment has a lot of potential to educate kids in a way that, in a traditional setting, you just don’t have the capabilities (to do).”
Also, after years in the public school system, she said she sees the benefits of the public-charter setup at G2S.
“As a charter school, you have a little bit more freedom as a staff in general,” Aniano said. “The curriculum is yours to develop. Sure, you have to stick to certain content levels for certain grade levels, but how you do it is up to you. That’s why I think project-based learning is nice.”
She said she felt that G2S needed her, and vice versa.
“This school needed someone who was understanding of systems of trauma-informed care education, someone who understands restorative justice and can interpret laws for disciplinary issues, and understands how the school needs to operate for those things to work,” she said. “And, I can’t even tell you how dedicated this group of teachers is to this group of kids. I’ve actually never seen anything like it before in my life. It’s a great group of people to start this journey with, and to really try as a group to do what we all know is right for kids, especially those who struggle in some way.”
Aniano is implementing some changes at the school, to improve best practices. She’s bringing in a social worker, shuffling staff to accommodate an art teacher and hiring a new science teacher who will offer chemistry for the first time. The school is also purchasing some new project-based science curriculum, adding an engineering elective and placing a greater emphasis on job-skill training and getting students prepared to become certified in one of the trades.
She’s also working on a reconfiguration of the school’s multi-tiered system of support program to make it more beneficial to students. The school’s therapy dog, Toby, will be spending time with the social worker, and together they’ll be working with kids and teachers to help respond to conflicts and improve the school’s support systems, using restorative justice as an alternate to suspension when possible.
“It will be awesome to have Toby in a space where kids can go to deescalate (and) do some re-thinking… Let’s calm down, let’s talk about what’s going on, and let’s find some solutions and things we can do to heal relationships before we go back in the classroom,” she said.
Aniano said she wants to make sure parents know that all the changes are “for the sake of the kids, not the adults.”
As far as goals are concerned, she hopes to see a boost in enrollment, which would help improve pay for teachers. It would also help expand the staff and classroom programming.
Aniano was hired with a starting salary of $92,000 per year, which is “on the lower end” for a superintendent position, but she thinks the school is a good fit for a first-time administrator such as herself. She shares values and goals with the board, and she already has a bond with staff.
She said she understands that G2S is sometimes seen as alternative-education school. That’s not strictly true — G2S welcomes any and all students, and its main focus is project-based learning — but Aniano also doesn’t shy away from the label.
“For me, ‘alternative’ isn’t a dirty word. A lot of kids don’t fit the mold of traditional education,” she said. “We should reshape the way we think of alternative education, because ‘alternative’ just means non-traditional. It’s giving students who learn in a different capacity a way to achieve the education that we claim to supply to all students,” she said. “… We give kids a space who normally wouldn’t have a space somewhere else.”
There’s a lot of work ahead, but Aniano is ready for it, and she’s looking forward to making progress.
The G2S school board is more than happy to have her join the team.
“She brings a plethora of knowledge and just as much enthusiasm,” said Board President Doug Bacon. “We’re really excited about some of her new ideas and her plan going forward.”
Bacon said Aniano quickly rose to the top of a list of “many, many” candidates who applied for the position, noting that she’s “probably one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met in my life.”
He added that Aniano started planning for the upcoming school year weeks before her first official day on the job.
“She just jumped into this with both feet,” he said.
Bacon said he hopes people in the community take some time to meet Aniano and learn more about what’s to come at G2S.
“I would invite the public to come meet her. She’s very engaging, and she has a complete open-door policy,” he said. “G2S is worth checking out. … We’re doing a lot of very innovative things.”
The search process took about a month, according to Bacon, and Aniano “came to the top all the way through our process.”
“We set some really lofty goals,” Bacon said. “We wanted someone that would be a good fit with our students — that was the important part,” he said. “We can work with anyone, but we need to have someone who can talk to our kids.”
Most important, Bacon said, is an ability and desire to continue to develop curriculum individually suited to students, and he can’t think of a better person than Aniano.
“I’m glad I was able to come here,” Aniano said. “This is going to be a really good place to be.”