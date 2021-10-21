Gateway to Success Academy’s principal and superintendent Jen Aniano has resigned after less than six months in the position, according to school board president Doug Bacon.
Bacon said Aniano’s resignation letter stated that she was leaving because of extenuating family circumstances.
“She left her position earlier this week,” Bacon said.
In a message to the Daily News, Aniano said, “The students at G2S are wonderful, and I wish them only the best in the future.”
Aniano was hired by G2S on Aug. 1 to fill the position vacated by Jamie Bandstra, who led the academy through its first five years.
Bacon said Aniano “proved to be an outstanding leader” during her time at the academy.
He said G2S plans to begin a search for a permanent replacement, but the school does not yet know specifically when that search will begin.
In the meantime, the school’s leadership will be split.
“We’ve always had a plan B in case something like this were to happen,” Bacon said.
According to Bacon, that plan is a shared leadership model that will include three current staff members.
“Melissa Zumbach, Kerry Newberg and John Chalko will share all of the leadership responsibilities at G2S in the interim,” Bacon said.
Zumbach, a teacher at the school, is currently working toward a Ph.D. in educational leadership, according to Bacon.
“They are more than qualified. They are outstanding educators and they understand what G2S is all about,” Bacon said. “All three of these individuals have the boards full support.”
Bacon said students and families at G2S have been notified of the situation and Bacon believes it will be a seamless transition for everyone.