PERE MARQUETTE TWP — As Christmas approaches, Mason County Animal Control is reminding people who are looking to give an animal to a loved one this year to remember the responsibilities attached to that type of gift.
“When adopting an animal for a present it’s a lifelong commitment and people should be aware of that,” MCAC officer Sarah Colbrook said. “Animals also require vet expenses which can add up pretty quickly throughout the animal’s life.”
Colbrook stated that MCAC has been busy accepting animals over the last month and currently they have nine dogs and 17 cats available for adoption.
“We have been pretty busy in the last month with volunteers coming in to walk dogs and play with cats,” she said. “We have had some adoptions in the past month with cats, but not so much with dogs.”
While adopting a pet from a local shelter is something some people will do over the holiday, there are other ways people can help out animals in need and support MCAC at the same time.
“We have had a lot of donations in the past months and people donating money as well,” Colbrook said. “The community has been great. People can donate by coming in and dropping off their donations or by sending a check through the mail.”
With the growing population of animals at MCAC, Colbrook suggested that if people are looking for ways to give back, the shelter is always accepting donations of items they consistently use throughout the year.
“People can donate to MCAC by purchasing the many items we always need, such as dry cat, kitten food, dry dog food, bleach, laundry soap, dishwasher soap and dryer sheets,” Colbrook said. “Or people can donate their time by coming in and playing with the dogs and cats.”
One thing Colbrook stressed was that new pet owners really should have their pet spayed or neutered to help keep additional and possibly unwanted animals out of the shelters.
“I think the biggest thing that people in the community can do is to spay and neuter their pets,” she said. “Especially if people have outdoor cats or barn cats that are not fixed, they can reproduce rapidly and then the stray cat population will increase.
“Here at MCAC, we always are dealing with increased numbers of cats at the shelter. It is not just Mason County who has an issue with feral/stray cats, it’s happening all over nationwide. That is why it is important to spay and neuter your pets because there are so many unwanted/homeless animals out there.
“If people are needing assistance with getting their pet fixed, reach out to MCAC and we will get you in touch with some organizations here in Mason County that help with that.”
Just like the issue of overpopulation of animals in area shelters, Colbrook also stressed that when families receive a new pet for Christmas that they might not be ready to care for, those animals, too, can possibly end up at a shelter, looking for a new home.
“It is very important to give any animal a loving home,” she said. “It needs to be somewhere they will feel safe, loved and be well cared for.”
If there are families and individuals looking for a new pet to join their family and are ready to take on the responsibility, MCAC is open 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
“There is a $25 adoption fee plus a $25 spay or neuter deposit which is refundable once the animal is fixed. We are waiving the adoption fee for the rest of December,” Colbrook said. “All people have to do is come into our office and fill out an adoption application.”