The rates of euthanasia among dogs and cats is dropping at animal shelters throughout Michigan, and Mason County is no exception, according to data released by the Michigan Pet Fund Alliance (MPFA).
MPFA is a statewide organization that tracks release, adoption, return-to-owner and rescue statistics from animal shelters throughout the state.
According to a release issued recently by the organization, a majority of the counties in the state have a 90-percent or better live release rate — or “no-kill” rate — which means dogs and cats in shelters are either being returned to owners or re-homed, as opposed to being euthanized, which is only necessary “when an animal is not treatable, or too dangerous,” according to MPFA.
Mason County was one of those areas, with a live-release rate of 99 percent for 2018; it has maintained a rate of 90-percent or higher since 2016.
Mason County Animal Control Officer Sarah Colbrook told the Daily News on Friday that, while Mason County Animal Control is not formally a no-kill shelter, the need for euthanasia has, indeed, drastically decreased in recent years. She said local animal welfare groups have contributed greatly to the county’s progress in this regard.
“We are a kill shelter, but we haven’t euthanized in a while — probably five years,” Colbook said.
The area has been making progress throughout the decade, according to the data released by MPFA, which comes form reports submitted by animal shelters to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). In 2011, Mason County had a live-release rate of 50 to 60 percent, and in 2013 the rate dipped to less than 50 percent.
The county started to show improvements in 2015, with the rate rising from 70-89 percent. Since then, the county’s euthanasia numbers have continued to decrease and the live-release rate has continued to trend upward.
The decrease in the use of euthanasia has aided by local animal welfare groups working toward a common goal, according to Colbrook.
“A lot of the animal advocate groups in Mason County help us pull animals if we’re getting overwhelmed, especially with cats,” she said. “We have a lot of cats. The local animal welfare groups) are very good about … pulling sick ones and young ones that need to be bottle fed.
“We’re not here 24 hours, so they’ll take them and they foster them, re-home them or adopt them out.”
