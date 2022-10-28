Turbo, Penny, Ripley, Frank, Arnie, Sabrina — these are the names of just some of the 40-plus cats and dogs at Mason County Animal Control, waiting to find new homes.
The animals jump to attention and press against their cages when someone enters the room, meowing or barking — the dogs’ tails wagging and the cats’ paws batting out from behind tiny bars — hoping to be spirited away to a place without cages, where they can play and get affection from a loving family.
The main issue the shelter is facing? Overcrowding.
It’s become a persistent problem since the summer, and community members are being asked to consider adopting one of the shelter’s many dogs, cats and kittens, some of which have been there months on end.
Mason County Animal Control Officer Sarah Colbrook said the shelter is “at capacity right now,” with “10 dogs and 31 cats.”
The need to find homes for some of them is growing more and more pressing; it’s interfering with the shelter’s ability to take on new animals, resulting in a “waitlist” at the shelter, as there’s just not enough room to house any additional animals.
Compounding the problem is the fact that pet adoption rates are down, something Colbrook is trying to change.
“I want to reach the community and see if people want to adopt a cat or a dog,” she said.
The public has a chance to do just that — and at a lower cost — through Monday, as the $25 adoption fee is being waived until the end of the month.
The adoption fee will also be waived during an upcoming “adopt-a-pet” event, which will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, and from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19.
During the adoption event, the only cost to take one of the animals home will be a reimbursable $25 spay and neuter deposit, which will be refunded to the adopting family upon completion of the procedure.
Colbrook said she hopes people will come out, either during the adoption event or sooner, to take a look at the available animals and hopefully take a few home.
Colbrook said adoptions have been dropping off for several months, and the number of animals at the center — mostly unclaimed strays — has been rising throughout the past half-year or so.
“Adoptions right now are really declining,” Colbrook said. “I’m not sure if, with the cost of everything going up, people just don’t want pets right now, but our adoption rate is down.”
It’s not just Mason County, Colbrook said. Overcrowding has been an issue throughout the region.
Colbrook has attempted to transfer animals to shelters in neighboring counties, but they’re all booked up as well.
She said she started taking note of the overpopulation issue earlier in the year.
“July or August is when we noticed our adoption rates declined, and it’s slowly decreased since then,” Colbrook said, adding that there have been almost no successful adoptions in September or October.
Most of the animals at the shelter are strays, Colbrook said. If nobody claims a stray, the animal goes up for adoption.
There are some that have been waiting at the animal control facility for “five or six months,” according to Colbrook.
Mason County Animal Control has managed to avoid euthanizing animals for space for several years, and Colbrook said she aims to keep that streak going. But to do so, help from the community is needed.
“We’re not looking into it right now,” Colbrook said. “We’re trying to explore other options and stay away from that, so that’s why we need to get our adoption numbers back up.”
Of the many factors contributing to the overcrowding issue, one of them is certainly a lack of awareness among pet owners about the importance of spaying and neutering animals, according to Colbrook.
She said the overabundance of animals lodged at the shelter is most likely due to that, and encouraged people to get their pets fixed.
In addition to needing people to step up and take home some of the animals, the shelter also needs volunteers — people to walk the dogs and play with the cats. It keeps the animals in better spirits, socializing them and making them calmer and friendlier for when prospective new families stop by.
For more information about adopting a cat or dog, or volunteering, contact Colbook at Mason County Animal Control by calling (231) 843-8644.
The shelter, located at 305 N. Meyers Road, behind the Ludington Walmart in Pere Marquette Township, is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Those interested in fostering a cat or dog can also contact Colbrook, who can direct them to local organizations that help facilitate that process.