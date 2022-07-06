SCOTTVILLE — More than 40 children took part in the Mason County District Library’s Summer Reading Program event in Scottville on Wednesday. The summer reading program brings weekly activities for the area’s youth at both libraries in Ludington and Scottville.
This week the program scheduled was a reptile show, but because of an illness, the show was canceled and replaced with Animal Galore. Animals Galore allowed patrons to meet pets and farm animals from around Michigan.
Following the cancellation, both Emily Garland and Katie McPike had to scramble to come up with a new program. The two came up the idea to ask local 4-H leaders and friends of the library to show their animals.
It was a big hit in Ludington on Tuesday and appeared to be the same on Wednesday as there were two horses, rabbits, pigeons, chickens, goats, lambs and a dog for the children to pet and learn more about.
The summer reading event will continue on Monday with three magic shows by Gordon Russ. The first is at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Ludington library and 4 p.m. at the Scottville library. Later in the week on Thursday, July 14, there will be magic lesson at 11 a.m. at the Scottville library and at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Ludington library.