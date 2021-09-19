SHERMAN TWP. — Pets and animals of all varieties along with their owners received blessings as a part of the 26th Annual Blessing of the Animals hosted by Circle Rocking S Children's Farm.
The event included a service and blessing as well as children's games and a silent auction. After reading three passages from the Bible, John Brown said the verses quoted from Isaiah rang the truest.
"This is the vision that Isaiah has told us about. We're here, animals and humans, together. We're getting along, more or less," he said, referring to an errant cluck, bark or whine from the animals that were gathered with their owners.
The animals — mostly dogs, but there were also kittens, chickens and rabbits — were blessed. In all, there were about three dozen people with their pets there for the blessing with their variety of animals. Brown, a retired Presbyterian minister in Ludington, then went into the pair of barns at the farm to bless the animals there, from sheep to more rabbits and chickens.
Circle Rocking S Children's Farm President Nancy Supran then spoke of the animals that died in the last year that owners from around the country sought to be recognized. Karen Haglund, who is on the board of the non-profit, also talked about two cats that she loved and owned that died — one as recently as last week.
Once the service concluded, Helen Herberg, Chantelle Strong and Charles Myers continued to play music while there were games and contests.
Mary and Larry Bing of Ludington brought their two dogs with them to the blessing.
"We're retired and we're still fulling getting to know the area," Larry said. "We spotted it in the (newspaper) and decided to come out. It's beautiful."
The couple moved to the area after finishing their careers in Des Moines, Iowa, Larry said.
Brown was not a first-timer for the ceremony, and he enjoys doing it each year.
"I think it's just great to see the animals and the people," he said. "It shows how much these animals are family, and we need to remember that."
Those at the farm were greeted by uniformed Civil War re-enactors, and members of the Fountain Area Fire Department brought two of their trucks out for people to check out, too.