Last year at this time dozens of volunteers were busy peeling, slicing and coring thousands of apples for the annual Applefest at St. Simon. Applefest will look a little different this year, according to Father Wayne Wheeler of St. Simon Church.
“Because of COVID-19, we do not have anybody that is in a position to do what we need done,” Father Wheeler said. “There is no way that we are going to run the meal. We are not going to have the craft sale.”
In fact, the only thing at this point will be the fresh apple sale that will be held outside like is years past. The sale will be headed up by John Kreinbrink, who has doing that for many years, according to Father Wheeler.
Father Wheeler said the apples, as in years past, are being provided by Hackert Family Farms.
The fresh apple sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10.
Applefest is one of the major fundraisers for St. Simon. Each year the proceeds from Applefest go toward defraying the cost of projects needed to be done around St. Simon. In years past, the proceeds have helped pay for such things like repaving projects, improvements to the family center at St. Simon and tables and chairs.
Father Wheeler said there may be some options coming down the line that could help the parish make up some of the fundraising loses this year due to the pandemic.