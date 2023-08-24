As kids begin to think about turning in their flip flops and beach towels for new tennis shoes and clothes, parents have been getting school supply lists from teachers in preparation for the 2023-2024 school year.
Mike and Debbie Shaw, in conjunction with Living Word Church, have tried to make things a little easier for students and parents by hosting a free backpack giveaway at West Shore Bank, 107 State St., in Scottville on Saturday, from noon to 3 p.m.
The backpacks include school supplies and sealed snacks until all the backpacks are gone, according to Mike Shaw.
It is the sixth year that the backpacks have been given away in Scottville. They have also given away backpacks in Baldwin for four years.
In fact last Saturday they gave away more than 159 backpacks at Pathfinder Library in Baldwin.
“The reason we are doing this is because we are Christians who believe in sharing God’s love and helping and reaching out to our local community. We want to be a help and encouragement to our community,” he said.
Shaw said the idea originally came from his daughter, Lori, who owned a daycare in Scottville, and wanted to do something for Scottville.
“We thought that this would be a great way to reach out with the love of Christ to the Scottville community,” he said. “The first year we even had a movie night at the clown band shell for the kids and carnival the first year.”
Shaw said it was the backpack giveaway that was well received. A few years later they expanded the backpack giveaway to Baldwin.
“We would like to continue to expand this outreach and turn it into a full time ministry. We also have some other ideas to reach out to the local communities,” he said.