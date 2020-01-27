The Pure Ludington Brrrewfest attracted hundreds of people Saturday, to enjoy live music and samples from more than 20 Michigan beer, cider and wine producers.
“We came four hours from Imlay City,” said Jill Campbell. “We are seasoned vets. It all started at the World Expo of Beer.”
Campbell said the couple usually comes to Ludington for Suds on the Shore, a craft beer festival, but decided to come and try out the BrrrewFest this year. The couple said they were happy the weather was so good for the drive.
“This is so much fun,” Campbell said.
