Brian Dickenson, a sixth-grader from Covenant Christian Middle School, was the last one on his team in the final round of the annual Kids-N-Cops Dodgeball for a Cause event.
He and the officer — the last one standing for the law enforcement team — went back and forth for several minutes throwing dodgeballs at each other.
But Brian was victorious when he threw a ball at the officer’s chest, who failed to catch it.
The 30 spectators cheered the for the middle school players, who won two of the seven rounds of dodgeball at the event Tuesday evening in the West Shore Community College gymnasium.
The annual game of dodgeball combines Ludington Area Catholic School and Covenant Christian students into a team to play against local law enforcement officers to raise money for a local charity. This year LAC chose Lakeshore Food 4 Kids.
The law enforcement versus students dodgeball games started four years ago when Mason County Central Upper Elementary students challenged the Mason County Sheriff’s Office to a game.
